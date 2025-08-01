CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / PAYX
PAYX: Paychex Inc

132.42 USD 0.80 (0.61%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PAYX de hoy ha cambiado un 0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 132.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 134.14.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Paychex Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
132.15 134.14
Rango anual
130.23 161.24
Cierres anteriores
131.62
Open
132.28
Bid
132.42
Ask
132.72
Low
132.15
High
134.14
Volumen
7.550 K
Cambio diario
0.61%
Cambio mensual
-4.52%
Cambio a 6 meses
-14.23%
Cambio anual
-3.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B