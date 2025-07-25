Devises / PAYX
PAYX: Paychex Inc
130.00 USD 1.11 (0.85%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PAYX a changé de -0.85% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 129.33 et à un maximum de 131.96.
Suivez la dynamique Paychex Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
PAYX Nouvelles
Range quotidien
129.33 131.96
Range Annuel
129.33 161.24
- Clôture Précédente
- 131.11
- Ouverture
- 131.77
- Bid
- 130.00
- Ask
- 130.30
- Plus Bas
- 129.33
- Plus Haut
- 131.96
- Volume
- 9.401 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.85%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.27%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -15.80%
- Changement Annuel
- -5.59%
20 septembre, samedi