Currencies / PAYX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PAYX: Paychex Inc
130.80 USD 1.17 (0.89%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PAYX exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 130.23 and at a high of 132.40.
Follow Paychex Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAYX News
- Paychex stock hits 52-week low at 131.82 USD
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- TD Cowen lowers Paychex stock price target to $140 on limited catalysts
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Keysight Completes First PSA Certified Level 4 Security Evaluation
- Thoma Bravo to take Dayforce stock private at $70 per share
- BlackBerry's QNX Launches QOS 8.0 to Boost Secure System Development
- Dayforce’s stock wasn’t getting enough love, so Thoma Bravo stepped in with $12 billion
- Thoma Bravo Adds Dayforce To Growing Software Portfolio In $12 Billion Deal
- Paychex stock expected to modestly beat Q1 estimates, RBC maintains rating
- Dayforce Stock Jumps On Report Of Private Equity Suitor
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Paycom: Well Positioned And Highly Competitive, But Growth Prospects Are Thinning (PAYC)
- Paylocity Q4 FY25 slides: Revenue growth continues with strategic expansion into finance
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Alight (NYSE:ALIT)
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy: 14.66% CAGR After Nearly 3 Years
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For August 2025
- Paychex (PAYX) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- 3 Soaring Tech Stocks With Amazing Dividends
- Enterprise Suite and Agentic AI: Can Intuit Win Mid-Market?
Daily Range
130.23 132.40
Year Range
130.23 161.24
- Previous Close
- 131.97
- Open
- 131.96
- Bid
- 130.80
- Ask
- 131.10
- Low
- 130.23
- High
- 132.40
- Volume
- 3.974 K
- Daily Change
- -0.89%
- Month Change
- -5.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.28%
- Year Change
- -5.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%