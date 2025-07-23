QuotesSections
PAYX
PAYX: Paychex Inc

130.80 USD 1.17 (0.89%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PAYX exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 130.23 and at a high of 132.40.

Follow Paychex Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
130.23 132.40
Year Range
130.23 161.24
Previous Close
131.97
Open
131.96
Bid
130.80
Ask
131.10
Low
130.23
High
132.40
Volume
3.974 K
Daily Change
-0.89%
Month Change
-5.69%
6 Months Change
-15.28%
Year Change
-5.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%