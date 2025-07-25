Valute / PAYX
PAYX: Paychex Inc
130.00 USD 1.11 (0.85%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PAYX ha avuto una variazione del -0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 129.33 e ad un massimo di 131.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Paychex Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PAYX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
129.33 131.96
Intervallo Annuale
129.33 161.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 131.11
- Apertura
- 131.77
- Bid
- 130.00
- Ask
- 130.30
- Minimo
- 129.33
- Massimo
- 131.96
- Volume
- 9.401 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.59%
20 settembre, sabato