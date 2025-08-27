Divisas / IJH
IJH: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
65.32 USD 0.07 (0.11%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IJH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 64.83, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 66.45.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
64.83 66.45
Rango anual
50.17 68.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 65.39
- Open
- 65.54
- Bid
- 65.32
- Ask
- 65.62
- Low
- 64.83
- High
- 66.45
- Volumen
- 14.680 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.16%
- Cambio anual
- 4.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B