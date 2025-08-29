Currencies / IJH
IJH: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
65.63 USD 0.50 (0.76%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IJH exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.46 and at a high of 66.16.
Follow iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IJH News
Daily Range
65.46 66.16
Year Range
50.17 68.33
- Previous Close
- 66.13
- Open
- 66.16
- Bid
- 65.63
- Ask
- 65.93
- Low
- 65.46
- High
- 66.16
- Volume
- 6.129 K
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- 1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.69%
- Year Change
- 5.40%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K