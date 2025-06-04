CotizacionesSecciones
GDXU: MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

150.12 USD 3.12 (2.04%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GDXU de hoy ha cambiado un -2.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 144.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 159.43.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
144.16 159.43
Rango anual
25.83 167.14
Cierres anteriores
153.24
Open
147.11
Bid
150.12
Ask
150.42
Low
144.16
High
159.43
Volumen
1.243 K
Cambio diario
-2.04%
Cambio mensual
19.62%
Cambio a 6 meses
150.70%
Cambio anual
208.76%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B