GDXU: MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN
150.12 USD 3.12 (2.04%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GDXU de hoy ha cambiado un -2.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 144.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 159.43.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
144.16 159.43
Rango anual
25.83 167.14
- Cierres anteriores
- 153.24
- Open
- 147.11
- Bid
- 150.12
- Ask
- 150.42
- Low
- 144.16
- High
- 159.43
- Volumen
- 1.243 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.04%
- Cambio mensual
- 19.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 150.70%
- Cambio anual
- 208.76%
