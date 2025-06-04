Currencies / GDXU
GDXU: MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN
164.15 USD 4.96 (3.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GDXU exchange rate has changed by 3.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 155.25 and at a high of 167.14.
Follow MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
155.25 167.14
Year Range
25.83 167.14
- Previous Close
- 159.19
- Open
- 156.78
- Bid
- 164.15
- Ask
- 164.45
- Low
- 155.25
- High
- 167.14
- Volume
- 848
- Daily Change
- 3.12%
- Month Change
- 30.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 174.13%
- Year Change
- 237.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%