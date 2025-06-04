QuotazioniSezioni
GDXU: MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

172.55 USD 22.65 (15.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GDXU ha avuto una variazione del 15.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 151.66 e ad un massimo di 174.41.

Segui le dinamiche di MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
151.66 174.41
Intervallo Annuale
25.83 174.41
Chiusura Precedente
149.90
Apertura
151.70
Bid
172.55
Ask
172.85
Minimo
151.66
Massimo
174.41
Volume
1.737 K
Variazione giornaliera
15.11%
Variazione Mensile
37.49%
Variazione Semestrale
188.16%
Variazione Annuale
254.90%
20 settembre, sabato