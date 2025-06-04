Valute / GDXU
GDXU: MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN
172.55 USD 22.65 (15.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GDXU ha avuto una variazione del 15.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 151.66 e ad un massimo di 174.41.
Segui le dinamiche di MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
151.66 174.41
Intervallo Annuale
25.83 174.41
- Chiusura Precedente
- 149.90
- Apertura
- 151.70
- Bid
- 172.55
- Ask
- 172.85
- Minimo
- 151.66
- Massimo
- 174.41
- Volume
- 1.737 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 15.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 37.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 188.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 254.90%
20 settembre, sabato