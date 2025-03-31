Divisas / CXW
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CXW: CoreCivic Inc
20.66 USD 0.04 (0.19%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CXW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CoreCivic Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CXW News
- Directivo de CoreCivic vende acciones por 442.000 dólares
- CoreCivic EVP grande sells $442k in shares
- Director de CoreCivic vende acciones por 123.000 dólares
- CoreCivic director Marshall sells $123k in stock
- CoreCivic Stock: A Dividend Play In 2026 (NYSE:CXW)
- CoreCivic names Patrick Swindle as next CEO effective January 2026
- CoreCivic to reactivate idle Tennessee detention facility under ICE contract
- CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Private Prison Stocks Geo Group (GEO) And CoreCivic (CXW) Surge After New Executive Order - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- US court blocks New Jersey ban on immigrant detention in CoreCivic lawsuit
- CoreCivic upgraded to ’BB’ by S&P on immigration policy tailwinds
- Trump's $45B Immigration Policy Supercharges Profits For Private Prisons Under 'Big Beautiful Bill' - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Cogent Biosciences, WNS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- Tesla, Apple and Stellantis fall premarket; Geo Group, CoreCivic rise
- Prison stocks rally as detention center funding passed
- Trump And DeSantis Inaugurate 'Alligator Alcatraz' Immigrant Detention Center Deep In Florida Everglades - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- CoreCivic stock initiated with Buy rating at Texas Capital Securities
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- CoreCivic: A Clear Beneficiary Of The Current Administration's Tough Immigration Policies
- # CoreCivic to acquire Farmville Detention Center for $67 million
- 'Trump Administration Funneling Money To Private Prison Companies' AOC Says, Calling Out Profits From ICE Detentions After Campaign Kickbacks - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Plunge This Month - CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW)
- GEO Group and CoreCivic stock rise on detention expansion plans
- Jim Cramer: This Tech Stock Is 'Very Interesting, Intriguing' - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Celanese (NYSE:CE)
Rango diario
20.60 21.02
Rango anual
12.24 24.99
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.62
- Open
- 20.86
- Bid
- 20.66
- Ask
- 20.96
- Low
- 20.60
- High
- 21.02
- Volumen
- 758
- Cambio diario
- 0.19%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.23%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.68%
- Cambio anual
- 64.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B