CXW: CoreCivic Inc
20.66 USD 0.31 (1.48%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CXW exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.53 and at a high of 21.01.
Follow CoreCivic Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CXW News
- CoreCivic EVP grande sells $442k in shares
- CoreCivic director Marshall sells $123k in stock
- CoreCivic Stock: A Dividend Play In 2026 (NYSE:CXW)
- CoreCivic names Patrick Swindle as next CEO effective January 2026
- CoreCivic to reactivate idle Tennessee detention facility under ICE contract
- CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Private Prison Stocks Geo Group (GEO) And CoreCivic (CXW) Surge After New Executive Order - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- US court blocks New Jersey ban on immigrant detention in CoreCivic lawsuit
- CoreCivic upgraded to ’BB’ by S&P on immigration policy tailwinds
- Trump's $45B Immigration Policy Supercharges Profits For Private Prisons Under 'Big Beautiful Bill' - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Cogent Biosciences, WNS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- Tesla, Apple and Stellantis fall premarket; Geo Group, CoreCivic rise
- Prison stocks rally as detention center funding passed
- Trump And DeSantis Inaugurate 'Alligator Alcatraz' Immigrant Detention Center Deep In Florida Everglades - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- CoreCivic stock initiated with Buy rating at Texas Capital Securities
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- CoreCivic: A Clear Beneficiary Of The Current Administration's Tough Immigration Policies
- # CoreCivic to acquire Farmville Detention Center for $67 million
- 'Trump Administration Funneling Money To Private Prison Companies' AOC Says, Calling Out Profits From ICE Detentions After Campaign Kickbacks - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Plunge This Month - CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW)
- GEO Group and CoreCivic stock rise on detention expansion plans
- Jim Cramer: This Tech Stock Is 'Very Interesting, Intriguing' - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Celanese (NYSE:CE)
- Hartford Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Target Hospitality’s rating downgraded at S&P due to contract instability
Daily Range
20.53 21.01
Year Range
12.24 24.99
- Previous Close
- 20.97
- Open
- 21.01
- Bid
- 20.66
- Ask
- 20.96
- Low
- 20.53
- High
- 21.01
- Volume
- 372
- Daily Change
- -1.48%
- Month Change
- 2.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.68%
- Year Change
- 64.10%
