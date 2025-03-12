货币 / CXW
CXW: CoreCivic Inc
20.88 USD 0.26 (1.26%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CXW汇率已更改1.26%。当日，交易品种以低点20.82和高点21.02进行交易。
关注CoreCivic Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CXW新闻
- CoreCivic EVP grande sells $442k in shares
- CoreCivic director Marshall sells $123k in stock
- CoreCivic Stock: A Dividend Play In 2026 (NYSE:CXW)
- CoreCivic names Patrick Swindle as next CEO effective January 2026
- CoreCivic to reactivate idle Tennessee detention facility under ICE contract
- CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Private Prison Stocks Geo Group (GEO) And CoreCivic (CXW) Surge After New Executive Order - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- US court blocks New Jersey ban on immigrant detention in CoreCivic lawsuit
- CoreCivic upgraded to ’BB’ by S&P on immigration policy tailwinds
- Trump's $45B Immigration Policy Supercharges Profits For Private Prisons Under 'Big Beautiful Bill' - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Cogent Biosciences, WNS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- Tesla, Apple and Stellantis fall premarket; Geo Group, CoreCivic rise
- Prison stocks rally as detention center funding passed
- Trump And DeSantis Inaugurate 'Alligator Alcatraz' Immigrant Detention Center Deep In Florida Everglades - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- CoreCivic stock initiated with Buy rating at Texas Capital Securities
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- CoreCivic: A Clear Beneficiary Of The Current Administration's Tough Immigration Policies
- # CoreCivic to acquire Farmville Detention Center for $67 million
- 'Trump Administration Funneling Money To Private Prison Companies' AOC Says, Calling Out Profits From ICE Detentions After Campaign Kickbacks - GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Plunge This Month - CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW)
- GEO Group and CoreCivic stock rise on detention expansion plans
- Jim Cramer: This Tech Stock Is 'Very Interesting, Intriguing' - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Celanese (NYSE:CE)
- Hartford Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Target Hospitality’s rating downgraded at S&P due to contract instability
日范围
20.82 21.02
年范围
12.24 24.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.62
- 开盘价
- 20.86
- 卖价
- 20.88
- 买价
- 21.18
- 最低价
- 20.82
- 最高价
- 21.02
- 交易量
- 144
- 日变化
- 1.26%
- 月变化
- 3.32%
- 6个月变化
- 3.78%
- 年变化
- 65.85%
