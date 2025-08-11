Divisas / CIB
CIB: BanColombia S.A
51.97 USD 0.22 (0.43%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CIB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.53.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BanColombia S.A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CIB News
Rango diario
51.76 52.53
Rango anual
30.65 53.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 51.75
- Open
- 52.07
- Bid
- 51.97
- Ask
- 52.27
- Low
- 51.76
- High
- 52.53
- Volumen
- 517
- Cambio diario
- 0.43%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.27%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 28.67%
- Cambio anual
- 65.62%
