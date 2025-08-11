CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CIB
CIB: BanColombia S.A

51.97 USD 0.22 (0.43%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CIB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.53.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BanColombia S.A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
51.76 52.53
Rango anual
30.65 53.98
Cierres anteriores
51.75
Open
52.07
Bid
51.97
Ask
52.27
Low
51.76
High
52.53
Volumen
517
Cambio diario
0.43%
Cambio mensual
4.27%
Cambio a 6 meses
28.67%
Cambio anual
65.62%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B