CIB: BanColombia S.A

51.93 USD 0.35 (0.68%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CIB ha avuto una variazione del 0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.56 e ad un massimo di 52.22.

Segui le dinamiche di BanColombia S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
51.56 52.22
Intervallo Annuale
30.65 53.98
Chiusura Precedente
51.58
Apertura
51.83
Bid
51.93
Ask
52.23
Minimo
51.56
Massimo
52.22
Volume
782
Variazione giornaliera
0.68%
Variazione Mensile
4.19%
Variazione Semestrale
28.57%
Variazione Annuale
65.49%
20 settembre, sabato