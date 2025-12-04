Trading Security: The Blacklist of Passwords and PINs that Endanger Your Capital

The security of your investment portfolio and your trading accounts depends not only on your broker's platform, but on the strength of your passwords. A cybercriminal who accesses your email or your investment account can liquidate your capital in a matter of minutes.

Most attacks are based on a simple and costly truth: people choose extremely predictable keys. Below is the consolidated information on the worst passwords, adapted for the protection of your trading activity.

1. The Worst Global Passwords: The Risk to Your Email and Broker

These keys top the list of the most compromised. If you use any of them for your primary email (the one that links all your accounts) or for your broker, you are operating at extremely high risk. Attackers can crack them in milliseconds using dictionary attacks or brute force.

Type of Weak Password Common Examples to Avoid The Threat to Trading Simple Sequences 123456 , 12345678 , 111111 They are the most basic error. They allow instant access to your account recovery email. Dictionary Words password , master , dragon , football Too common. They are the first to be tested against your trading platform login. Keyboard Patterns qwerty , asdfgh , zxcvbn Show lack of effort. Any automated script includes them. Personal References Pet names, sports teams, birth dates. Easy to guess through social engineering or by searching your social media.

Remember: Almost one in nine users uses a key that appears among the 500 known weakest. Do not let laziness endanger your capital.

2. 4-Digit PINs: The Door to Your Mobile Device

Your mobile phone is your trading operations center. If you lose access to it, or if someone unlocks it, they can access banking applications, 2FA authenticators, and cryptocurrency wallets. The 4-digit codes (PINs) used to unlock it are the last line of defense.

Strictly avoid these 10 PINs, which are extremely obvious patterns on any device:

Ranking PIN to Avoid Ranking PIN to Avoid 1 1234 6 5683 2 0000 7 0852 3 2580 8 2222 4 1111 9 1212 5 5555 10 1998

Three Steps to Protect Your Investments

Trading security requires a professional approach. Stop relying on memory and act strategically:

1. The Definitive Strategy: Passphrase

Change short passwords for long, unique phrases. Length is the most important factor. A phrase of 15 to 20 characters is almost impossible to crack by brute force.

Formula: Combine random words, numbers, and symbols.

Example: Instead of trader123 , use TheDollar_FellIn_September!00

2. The Essential Tool: Password Manager

Do not try to memorize 20 key phrases. Delegate that task to a Password Manager (like LastPass, Bitwarden, or 1Password).

Automatic Generation: They create random keys (e.g., Xy7#mP9!Lk2 ) for every service.

Master Password: You only need to remember one very strong master key.

Unique Key Per Account: If one service is hacked (like your cryptocurrency platform), the stolen key will be useless on your broker or in your email.

3. The Double Layer: Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Always enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on every critical account: your broker, your email, and your password manager.

Even if an attacker steals your password, they will need the second code generated by your mobile application (Google Authenticator, Authy, etc.) to log in. This is an almost insurmountable barrier.

Do not be the weak link in the chain. The protection of your assets depends on the quality of your keys.