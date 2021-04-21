SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ManagmentM
Dmitriy Skvortsov

ManagmentM

Dmitriy Skvortsov
0 reviews
Reliability
245 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 184%
RoboMarkets-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 040
Profit Trades:
760 (73.07%)
Loss Trades:
280 (26.92%)
Best trade:
39.12 EUR
Worst trade:
-80.01 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 098.01 EUR (87 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 514.95 EUR (84 459 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (19.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.24 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
19.64%
Max deposit load:
98.80%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.95
Long Trades:
49 (4.71%)
Short Trades:
991 (95.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
0.56 EUR
Average Profit:
2.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.41 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-197.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.80 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
1.05%
Annual Forecast:
12.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.52 EUR
Maximal:
197.80 EUR (20.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.41% (197.80 EUR)
By Equity:
38.50% (201.36 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1040
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 665
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.12 EUR
Worst trade: -80 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.80 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.30 × 37
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.69 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.96 × 27
FINAM-Real4
5.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
9.90 × 104
VantageInternational-Live 11
9.96 × 109
https://thinking-money.com/
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 17:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 06:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 11:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 07:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 08:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.04 08:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 08:55
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 08:55
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 08:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.01 01:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.05 08:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.06 15:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.19 03:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 09:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Copy

