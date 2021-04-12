SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gia Phat HF
Thai Doan Pham

Gia Phat HF

Thai Doan Pham
0 reviews
Reliability
259 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2021 250%
HFMarketsSA-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
20 128
Profit Trades:
13 671 (67.92%)
Loss Trades:
6 457 (32.08%)
Best trade:
105.60 USD
Worst trade:
-291.67 USD
Gross Profit:
29 921.65 USD (2 149 189 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 324.07 USD (1 606 708 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (142.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
365.02 USD (51)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
89.36%
Max deposit load:
166.57%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
10 394 (51.64%)
Short Trades:
9 734 (48.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.19 USD
Average Loss:
-4.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
38 (-283.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-567.02 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
8.94%
Annual Forecast:
108.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.03 USD
Maximal:
2 653.91 USD (65.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.58% (2 651.31 USD)
By Equity:
79.27% (1 442.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 6371
EURUSD 6170
NZDCAD 4327
AUDNZD 2507
AUDUSD 752
USDJPY 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.6K
EURUSD 2.3K
NZDCAD -2.8K
AUDNZD -799
AUDUSD 312
USDJPY 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 202K
EURUSD 259K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 38K
AUDUSD 26K
USDJPY 103
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +105.60 USD
Worst trade: -292 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 51
Maximum consecutive losses: 37
Maximal consecutive profit: +142.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -283.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSA-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 7
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 22
ICMarkets-Live12
0.09 × 171
I am better today than yesterday and always worse than tomorrow... Signal trading: Gia Phat Invest 
No reviews
2025.10.08 07:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 06:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 13:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.23 04:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.23 03:26
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.23 01:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 19:44
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 14:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 03:53
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.20 11:25
No swaps are charged
2025.03.18 10:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.08 02:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.08 01:32
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.08 00:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.07 16:54
High current drawdown in 54% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.07 14:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.07 11:13
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.04 21:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
