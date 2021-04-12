- Growth
Trades:
20 128
Profit Trades:
13 671 (67.92%)
Loss Trades:
6 457 (32.08%)
Best trade:
105.60 USD
Worst trade:
-291.67 USD
Gross Profit:
29 921.65 USD (2 149 189 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 324.07 USD (1 606 708 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (142.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
365.02 USD (51)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
89.36%
Max deposit load:
166.57%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
10 394 (51.64%)
Short Trades:
9 734 (48.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.19 USD
Average Loss:
-4.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
38 (-283.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-567.02 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
8.94%
Annual Forecast:
108.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.03 USD
Maximal:
2 653.91 USD (65.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.58% (2 651.31 USD)
By Equity:
79.27% (1 442.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|6371
|EURUSD
|6170
|NZDCAD
|4327
|AUDNZD
|2507
|AUDUSD
|752
|USDJPY
|1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|NZDCAD
|-2.8K
|AUDNZD
|-799
|AUDUSD
|312
|USDJPY
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|202K
|EURUSD
|259K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|38K
|AUDUSD
|26K
|USDJPY
|103
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSA-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
I am better today than yesterday and always worse than tomorrow... Signal trading: Gia Phat Invest
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
250%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
259
100%
20 128
67%
89%
1.05
0.08
USD
USD
79%
1:500