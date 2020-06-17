SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / VADOLive
Noelle Chua Mei Ping

VADOLive

Noelle Chua Mei Ping
0 reviews
295 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2020 -11%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 809
Profit Trades:
921 (50.91%)
Loss Trades:
888 (49.09%)
Best trade:
27.12 USD
Worst trade:
-42.55 USD
Gross Profit:
1 935.09 USD (352 844 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 107.39 USD (627 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (32.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.83 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
35.50%
Max deposit load:
76.41%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
796 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
1 013 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
2.10 USD
Average Loss:
-2.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-11.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.19 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-4.29%
Annual Forecast:
-52.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.88 USD
Maximal:
411.86 USD (55.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.58% (411.86 USD)
By Equity:
6.33% (63.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 483
USDCAD 359
USDJPY 326
GBPUSD 289
USDSGD 149
EURJPY 53
USDCHF 42
USDCNH 30
AUDUSD 22
EURGBP 17
SPX500USD 15
US2000USD 14
NAS100USD 8
XAUUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 9
USDJPY -76
GBPUSD -29
USDSGD 23
EURJPY -74
USDCHF -4
USDCNH -6
AUDUSD -23
EURGBP 1
SPX500USD 3
US2000USD -28
NAS100USD 19
XAUUSD 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.3K
USDCAD 3.4K
USDJPY -4.2K
GBPUSD -1.1K
USDSGD 1.3K
EURJPY -5K
USDCHF -371
USDCNH -5.2K
AUDUSD -2.3K
EURGBP 108
SPX500USD 317
US2000USD -277K
NAS100USD 1.9K
XAUUSD 9.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.12 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.61 × 69
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live-2
2.33 × 9
OANDA-v20 Live-1
3.26 × 19
FusionMarkets-Demo
4.17 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Volatility activated day order (VADO) mean reversion intraday strategy. Trades once a day.  Trades 4-10 times a week.  Each trade holds about 2-6 hours on average or exit by time. Adapted to dynamic market conditions for exit since Jun 2021 with diversification. Get the algorithm secret formula here.

This is a short term scalping strategy that endures the test of time.

No reviews
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 09:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 05:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 06:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 03:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 16:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 11:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 10:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.25 22:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 15:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.10 12:21
No swaps are charged
2024.01.10 12:21
No swaps are charged
2024.01.05 05:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2023.12.19 09:58
No swaps are charged
2023.12.19 09:58
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VADOLive
30 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
692
USD
295
99%
1 809
50%
36%
0.91
-0.10
USD
36%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.