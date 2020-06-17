- Growth
Trades:
1 809
Profit Trades:
921 (50.91%)
Loss Trades:
888 (49.09%)
Best trade:
27.12 USD
Worst trade:
-42.55 USD
Gross Profit:
1 935.09 USD (352 844 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 107.39 USD (627 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (32.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.83 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
35.50%
Max deposit load:
76.41%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
796 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
1 013 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
2.10 USD
Average Loss:
-2.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-11.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.19 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-4.29%
Annual Forecast:
-52.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
180.88 USD
Maximal:
411.86 USD (55.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.58% (411.86 USD)
By Equity:
6.33% (63.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|483
|USDCAD
|359
|USDJPY
|326
|GBPUSD
|289
|USDSGD
|149
|EURJPY
|53
|USDCHF
|42
|USDCNH
|30
|AUDUSD
|22
|EURGBP
|17
|SPX500USD
|15
|US2000USD
|14
|NAS100USD
|8
|XAUUSD
|2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|9
|USDJPY
|-76
|GBPUSD
|-29
|USDSGD
|23
|EURJPY
|-74
|USDCHF
|-4
|USDCNH
|-6
|AUDUSD
|-23
|EURGBP
|1
|SPX500USD
|3
|US2000USD
|-28
|NAS100USD
|19
|XAUUSD
|9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|USDCAD
|3.4K
|USDJPY
|-4.2K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|USDSGD
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|-5K
|USDCHF
|-371
|USDCNH
|-5.2K
|AUDUSD
|-2.3K
|EURGBP
|108
|SPX500USD
|317
|US2000USD
|-277K
|NAS100USD
|1.9K
|XAUUSD
|9.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.12 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Volatility activated day order (VADO) mean reversion intraday strategy. Trades once a day. Trades 4-10 times a week. Each trade holds about 2-6 hours on average or exit by time. Adapted to dynamic market conditions for exit since Jun 2021 with diversification. Get the algorithm secret formula here.
This is a short term scalping strategy that endures the test of time.
