- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|97
|EURCHF
|65
|NZDCAD
|62
|NZDCHF
|28
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|121
|EURCHF
|90
|NZDCAD
|81
|NZDCHF
|38
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|8.9K
|EURCHF
|2.4K
|NZDCAD
|4.9K
|NZDCHF
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.68 × 53
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.70 × 216
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.00 × 34
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|1.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.16 × 62
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.33 × 3
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real26
|1.40 × 45
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.47 × 348
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.58 × 104
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|1.80 × 10
|
GerchikCo-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.05 × 38
Axiom Alpha — Algorithmic Cross-Currency Strategy
Axiom Alpha is a multi-currency algorithmic trading system combining a proven statistical edge, strict cross-correlation control, and dynamic risk de-escalation as capital grows.
1. Key Performance Indicators (MQL5 Verified Stats)
-
Recovery Factor: 19.38 (net profit earned exceeds peak drawdown by 19.38 times over account history).
-
Profit Factor: 2.78
-
Win Rate: 72.22% (182 out of 252 trades).
-
Expected Payoff: $1.31 per trade.
-
Anomalously Positive Payoff Ratio: Average win ($2.83) exceeds average loss (-$2.65). Unlike 95% of grid/averaging systems, the algorithm profits from precise spot entries rather than cumulative drawdowns or "holding out".
-
Drawdown Control: Maximum equity drawdown over the entire trading period was 16.93% (balance drawdown: only 8.65% / $17.00).
2. Trading Portfolio and Strict Correlation Control
Trading is executed strictly on 4 low-cointegrated pairs: USDCAD, EURCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF.
-
Activity Limit: No more than 2 currency pairs open simultaneously.
-
Cross-Risk Filter: Opening pairs sharing a common currency is prohibited (e.g., with an open position in USDCAD, entry for NZDCAD is completely blocked; with EURCHF, NZDCHF is blocked). This eliminates systematic risk multiplication and cumulative drawdown on a single currency.
3. Entry Logic and Recovery (Signal-Based Neutralization)
-
Base Entry Precision: Trades open only upon the confluence of a indicator signal cascade.
-
Signal-Based Martingale (x2): If the price moves against a position, the next order (x2) is NOT opened by a fixed grid step, but exclusively upon the appearance of a new precise indicator signal.
-
Short Averaging Reach: The maximum losing streak over the entire period was only 3 trades, confirming rapid exits from losing phases without accumulating toxic volume.
4. Risk De-escalation and Scaling (Money Management)
As capital grows, relative risk per trade smoothly decreases, ensuring maximum deposit resilience to market shocks:
-
$100 — 0.01 lots (initial growth phase)
-
$300 — 0.02 lots (1.5x reduction in relative risk)
-
$600 — 0.03 lots (2x reduction in relative risk from baseline)
-
From $1000 — transition to conservative modular standard: 0.04 lots per $1000 balance (exactly 0.01 lot per $250 capital).
5. Capital Policy
-
70% of profits remain on the account for compounding, exponential growth, and building a financial cushion.
-
30% of profits are withdrawn weekly for systematic profit realization.
📢 Strategy Update: Axiom Alpha Official Overview Updated with MQL5 Verified Performance Stats! The official Axiom Alpha signal description on MQL5 has been updated to reflect our live verified metrics: a Recovery Factor of 19.38, Profit Factor of 2.78, 72.22% Win Rate, and an anomalously positive Payoff Ratio ($2.83 average win vs. -$2.65 average loss) with a peak equity drawdown of only 16.93%. Core strategy parameters highlight strict cross-currency correlation filtering across 4 low-cointegrated pairs (USDCAD, EURCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF), signal-driven recovery (x2) with a maximum historical losing streak of just 3 trades, dynamic risk de-escalation transitioning to a conservative module of 0.04 lots per $1,000 balance (exactly 0.01 lot per $250 capital), and a disciplined policy keeping 70% of profits for compounding while withdrawing 30% weekly. The complete specification is now available in 11 languages directly within the MQL5 signal overview.
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The balance in your account must exceed $300.
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USD
USD