The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN 0.00 × 4 ICMarkets-Live16 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 2 Coinexx-Live 0.00 × 2 RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.00 × 1 AMarkets-Real 0.00 × 5 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.00 × 4 RoboForex-ProCent-8 0.00 × 2 FXCL-Main2 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.67 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.68 × 53 RoboForex-Prime 0.70 × 216 ICMarketsSC-Live05 1.00 × 34 TMGM.TradeMax-Live7 1.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN-3 1.16 × 62 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.33 × 3 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 1.33 × 3 Exness-Real26 1.40 × 45 RoboForex-ECN 1.47 × 348 GoMarkets-Real 10 1.58 × 104 FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 1.80 × 10 GerchikCo-Live 3.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live12 3.05 × 38 19 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor