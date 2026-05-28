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Roman Loevskiy

Axiom Alpha

Roman Loevskiy
Roman Loevskiy

Roman Loevskiy

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
3 / 28K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 486%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
252
Profit Trades:
182 (72.22%)
Loss Trades:
70 (27.78%)
Best trade:
18.41 USD
Worst trade:
-10.31 USD
Gross Profit:
514.84 USD (35 202 pips)
Gross Loss:
-185.41 USD (17 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (35.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.13 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
99.70%
Max deposit load:
17.44%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
19.38
Long Trades:
141 (55.95%)
Short Trades:
111 (44.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.78
Expected Payoff:
1.31 USD
Average Profit:
2.83 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
32.39%
Annual Forecast:
393.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.17 USD
Maximal:
17.00 USD (6.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.65% (17.00 USD)
By Equity:
16.93% (44.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 97
EURCHF 65
NZDCAD 62
NZDCHF 28
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 121
EURCHF 90
NZDCAD 81
NZDCHF 38
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 8.9K
EURCHF 2.4K
NZDCAD 4.9K
NZDCHF 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.41 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 5
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.68 × 53
RoboForex-Prime
0.70 × 216
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 34
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
1.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.16 × 62
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.33 × 3
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.33 × 3
Exness-Real26
1.40 × 45
RoboForex-ECN
1.47 × 348
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.58 × 104
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1.80 × 10
GerchikCo-Live
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.05 × 38
19 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Axiom Alpha — Algorithmic Cross-Currency Strategy

Axiom Alpha is a multi-currency algorithmic trading system combining a proven statistical edge, strict cross-correlation control, and dynamic risk de-escalation as capital grows.

1. Key Performance Indicators (MQL5 Verified Stats)

  • Recovery Factor: 19.38 (net profit earned exceeds peak drawdown by 19.38 times over account history).

  • Profit Factor: 2.78

  • Win Rate: 72.22% (182 out of 252 trades).

  • Expected Payoff: $1.31 per trade.

  • Anomalously Positive Payoff Ratio: Average win ($2.83) exceeds average loss (-$2.65). Unlike 95% of grid/averaging systems, the algorithm profits from precise spot entries rather than cumulative drawdowns or "holding out".

  • Drawdown Control: Maximum equity drawdown over the entire trading period was 16.93% (balance drawdown: only 8.65% / $17.00).

2. Trading Portfolio and Strict Correlation Control

Trading is executed strictly on 4 low-cointegrated pairs: USDCAD, EURCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF.

  • Activity Limit: No more than 2 currency pairs open simultaneously.

  • Cross-Risk Filter: Opening pairs sharing a common currency is prohibited (e.g., with an open position in USDCAD, entry for NZDCAD is completely blocked; with EURCHF, NZDCHF is blocked). This eliminates systematic risk multiplication and cumulative drawdown on a single currency.

3. Entry Logic and Recovery (Signal-Based Neutralization)

  • Base Entry Precision: Trades open only upon the confluence of a indicator signal cascade.

  • Signal-Based Martingale (x2): If the price moves against a position, the next order (x2) is NOT opened by a fixed grid step, but exclusively upon the appearance of a new precise indicator signal.

  • Short Averaging Reach: The maximum losing streak over the entire period was only 3 trades, confirming rapid exits from losing phases without accumulating toxic volume.

4. Risk De-escalation and Scaling (Money Management)

As capital grows, relative risk per trade smoothly decreases, ensuring maximum deposit resilience to market shocks:

  • $100 — 0.01 lots (initial growth phase)

  • $300 — 0.02 lots (1.5x reduction in relative risk)

  • $600 — 0.03 lots (2x reduction in relative risk from baseline)

  • From $1000 — transition to conservative modular standard: 0.04 lots per $1000 balance (exactly 0.01 lot per $250 capital).

5. Capital Policy

  • 70% of profits remain on the account for compounding, exponential growth, and building a financial cushion.

  • 30% of profits are withdrawn weekly for systematic profit realization.


No reviews
2026.08.07 15:21 2026.08.07 15:21:27  

📢 Strategy Update: Axiom Alpha Official Overview Updated with MQL5 Verified Performance Stats! The official Axiom Alpha signal description on MQL5 has been updated to reflect our live verified metrics: a Recovery Factor of 19.38, Profit Factor of 2.78, 72.22% Win Rate, and an anomalously positive Payoff Ratio ($2.83 average win vs. -$2.65 average loss) with a peak equity drawdown of only 16.93%. Core strategy parameters highlight strict cross-currency correlation filtering across 4 low-cointegrated pairs (USDCAD, EURCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF), signal-driven recovery (x2) with a maximum historical losing streak of just 3 trades, dynamic risk de-escalation transitioning to a conservative module of 0.04 lots per $1,000 balance (exactly 0.01 lot per $250 capital), and a disciplined policy keeping 70% of profits for compounding while withdrawing 30% weekly. The complete specification is now available in 11 languages directly within the MQL5 signal overview.

2026.08.03 15:25 2026.08.03 15:25:22  

Happy with the results? Please leave a review. Thank you!

2026.07.29 14:14 2026.07.29 14:14:08  

The balance in your account must exceed $300.

2026.07.20 11:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.20 11:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.13 18:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Axiom Alpha
30 USD per month
486%
3
28K
USD
320
USD
26
0%
252
72%
100%
2.77
1.31
USD
17%
1:300
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