How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
1 590
Profit Trades:
1 097 (68.99%)
Loss Trades:
493 (31.01%)
Best trade:
67.85 GBP
Worst trade:
-92.97 GBP
Gross Profit:
5 269.48 GBP (581 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 915.32 GBP (488 890 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
180 (1 162.95 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 162.95 GBP (180)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
96.49%
Max deposit load:
16.48%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
448
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
914 (57.48%)
Short Trades:
676 (42.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
0.85 GBP
Average Profit:
4.80 GBP
Average Loss:
-7.94 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-303.94 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-303.94 GBP (53)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Annual Forecast:
28.44%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
399.98 GBP
Maximal:
505.13 GBP (20.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.99% (478.89 GBP)
By Equity:
8.88% (20.58 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|1487
|DJ30.z
|39
|NAS100.z
|19
|AUDJPY+
|11
|CADJPY+
|11
|EURUSD+
|10
|NAS100ft.z
|3
|AUDCAD+
|1
|AUDCHF+
|1
|CADCHF+
|1
|GBPCHF+
|1
|CHFJPY+
|1
|NZDCAD+
|1
|GBPAUD+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|1
|EURNZD+
|1
|GBPUSD+
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1.7K
|DJ30.z
|0
|NAS100.z
|9
|AUDJPY+
|8
|CADJPY+
|4
|EURUSD+
|-9
|NAS100ft.z
|27
|AUDCAD+
|0
|AUDCHF+
|0
|CADCHF+
|0
|GBPCHF+
|0
|CHFJPY+
|-1
|NZDCAD+
|0
|GBPAUD+
|1
|AUDUSD+
|0
|EURNZD+
|0
|GBPUSD+
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|50K
|DJ30.z
|25K
|NAS100.z
|8.8K
|AUDJPY+
|770
|CADJPY+
|346
|EURUSD+
|-381
|NAS100ft.z
|7.4K
|AUDCAD+
|-45
|AUDCHF+
|38
|CADCHF+
|17
|GBPCHF+
|-4
|CHFJPY+
|-72
|NZDCAD+
|2
|GBPAUD+
|96
|AUDUSD+
|20
|EURNZD+
|-4
|GBPUSD+
|24
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-55%
0
0
USD
USD
232
GBP
GBP
73
7%
1 590
68%
96%
1.34
0.85
GBP
GBP
93%
1:500