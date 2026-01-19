SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Startradrr
Semiu Kilaso

Startradrr

Semiu Kilaso
0 reviews
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -55%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 590
Profit Trades:
1 097 (68.99%)
Loss Trades:
493 (31.01%)
Best trade:
67.85 GBP
Worst trade:
-92.97 GBP
Gross Profit:
5 269.48 GBP (581 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 915.32 GBP (488 890 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
180 (1 162.95 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 162.95 GBP (180)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
96.49%
Max deposit load:
16.48%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
448
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
914 (57.48%)
Short Trades:
676 (42.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
0.85 GBP
Average Profit:
4.80 GBP
Average Loss:
-7.94 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-303.94 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-303.94 GBP (53)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Annual Forecast:
28.44%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
399.98 GBP
Maximal:
505.13 GBP (20.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.99% (478.89 GBP)
By Equity:
8.88% (20.58 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1487
DJ30.z 39
NAS100.z 19
AUDJPY+ 11
CADJPY+ 11
EURUSD+ 10
NAS100ft.z 3
AUDCAD+ 1
AUDCHF+ 1
CADCHF+ 1
GBPCHF+ 1
CHFJPY+ 1
NZDCAD+ 1
GBPAUD+ 1
AUDUSD+ 1
EURNZD+ 1
GBPUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.7K
DJ30.z 0
NAS100.z 9
AUDJPY+ 8
CADJPY+ 4
EURUSD+ -9
NAS100ft.z 27
AUDCAD+ 0
AUDCHF+ 0
CADCHF+ 0
GBPCHF+ 0
CHFJPY+ -1
NZDCAD+ 0
GBPAUD+ 1
AUDUSD+ 0
EURNZD+ 0
GBPUSD+ 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 50K
DJ30.z 25K
NAS100.z 8.8K
AUDJPY+ 770
CADJPY+ 346
EURUSD+ -381
NAS100ft.z 7.4K
AUDCAD+ -45
AUDCHF+ 38
CADCHF+ 17
GBPCHF+ -4
CHFJPY+ -72
NZDCAD+ 2
GBPAUD+ 96
AUDUSD+ 20
EURNZD+ -4
GBPUSD+ 24
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +67.85 GBP
Worst trade: -93 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 180
Maximum consecutive losses: 53
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 162.95 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -303.94 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.19 15:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.19 15:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Startradrr
30 USD per month
-55%
0
0
USD
232
GBP
73
7%
1 590
68%
96%
1.34
0.85
GBP
93%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.