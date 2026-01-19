SignalsSections
You Ming Xing

MT1259KVB

You Ming Xing
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 59 USD per month
growth since 2025 160%
KVBPrimeLimited-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
392
Profit Trades:
258 (65.81%)
Loss Trades:
134 (34.18%)
Best trade:
814.30 USD
Worst trade:
-673.25 USD
Gross Profit:
20 929.35 USD (329 225 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 101.75 USD (198 971 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (1 130.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 299.76 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.63%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.54
Long Trades:
293 (74.74%)
Short Trades:
99 (25.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.89
Expected Payoff:
25.07 USD
Average Profit:
81.12 USD
Average Loss:
-82.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 156.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 595.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
112.55%
Annual Forecast:
1 365.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 391.25 USD
Maximal:
1 773.16 USD (128.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.48% (1 773.16 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 312
EURUSD 29
USDJPY 24
GBPJPY 11
GBPUSD 6
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 2
EURNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.5K
EURUSD 152
USDJPY 59
GBPJPY 112
GBPUSD -74
NZDUSD 64
USDCAD 28
EURNZD 44
AUDUSD 11
CHFJPY 36
EURJPY -61
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 119K
EURUSD 3.6K
USDJPY 3K
GBPJPY 3.6K
GBPUSD -264
NZDUSD 581
USDCAD 401
EURNZD 700
AUDUSD 100
CHFJPY 724
EURJPY -1.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +814.30 USD
Worst trade: -673 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 130.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 156.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KVBPrimeLimited-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.42 × 38
KVBPrimeLimited-Live
2.35 × 465
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 117
6.00 × 4
Swissquote-Live6
7.59 × 83
No reviews
2026.01.19 07:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.83% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 07:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MT1259KVB
59 USD per month
160%
0
0
USD
9.2K
USD
16
100%
392
65%
100%
1.88
25.07
USD
44%
1:500
