You Ming Xing

MT1259Zeal

You Ming Xing
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 59 USD per month
growth since 2025 600%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
337
Profit Trades:
230 (68.24%)
Loss Trades:
107 (31.75%)
Best trade:
160.89 USD
Worst trade:
-137.19 USD
Gross Profit:
4 460.74 USD (275 228 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 684.31 USD (122 132 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (407.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 200.78 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.48%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.53
Long Trades:
252 (74.78%)
Short Trades:
85 (25.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
8.24 USD
Average Profit:
19.39 USD
Average Loss:
-15.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-33.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-284.90 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
174.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.87 USD
Maximal:
368.50 USD (30.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.75% (284.90 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDe 290
USDJPYe 19
EURUSDe 8
GBPJPYe 7
GBPUSDe 3
NZDUSDe 3
USDCADe 2
EURNZDe 2
AUDUSDe 1
CHFJPYe 1
EURJPYe 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDe 2.8K
USDJPYe -21
EURUSDe 19
GBPJPYe 24
GBPUSDe -24
NZDUSDe 10
USDCADe 7
EURNZDe 13
AUDUSDe 3
CHFJPYe 23
EURJPYe -38
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDe 150K
USDJPYe -1.1K
EURUSDe 2K
GBPJPYe 1.6K
GBPUSDe -261
NZDUSDe 344
USDCADe 430
EURNZDe 771
AUDUSDe 117
CHFJPYe 739
EURJPYe -1.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.89 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +407.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.19 07:40
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 07:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
