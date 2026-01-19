- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
85
Profit Trades:
36 (42.35%)
Loss Trades:
49 (57.65%)
Best trade:
400.10 USD
Worst trade:
-132.52 USD
Gross Profit:
2 692.05 USD (16 593 121 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 687.21 USD (8 491 549 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1 295.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 295.12 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
20 (23.53%)
Short Trades:
65 (76.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
11.82 USD
Average Profit:
74.78 USD
Average Loss:
-34.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-147.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-446.84 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
17.14%
Annual Forecast:
207.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
658.12 USD
Maximal:
756.45 USD (36.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.05% (756.45 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|85
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|8.1M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +400.10 USD
Worst trade: -133 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 295.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.04 USD
