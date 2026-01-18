SignalsSections
Abdulkadir Yusuf Ali

GOLDTRADERTR

Abdulkadir Yusuf Ali
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 241%
VTMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 129
Profit Trades:
771 (68.29%)
Loss Trades:
358 (31.71%)
Best trade:
20 574.51 USD
Worst trade:
-15 660.81 USD
Gross Profit:
876 679.79 USD (2 430 826 pips)
Gross Loss:
-381 345.37 USD (1 771 322 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (2 254.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68 896.60 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.46%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.50
Long Trades:
475 (42.07%)
Short Trades:
654 (57.93%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
438.74 USD
Average Profit:
1 137.07 USD
Average Loss:
-1 065.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
51 (-1 484.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76 245.30 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
3.66%
Annual Forecast:
44.42%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
150.60 USD
Maximal:
76 245.30 USD (24.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.07% (76 245.30 USD)
By Equity:
20.58% (173 959.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 260
BTCUSD 204
CADJPY-STD 127
USDCAD-STD 126
EURUSD-STD 124
GBPUSD-STD 123
AUDUSD-STD 81
AUDCAD-STD 64
EURAUD-STD 19
AUDJPY-STD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 190K
BTCUSD 600
CADJPY-STD 49K
USDCAD-STD 84K
EURUSD-STD 40K
GBPUSD-STD 5.1K
AUDUSD-STD 60K
AUDCAD-STD 42K
EURAUD-STD 25K
AUDJPY-STD -93
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 24K
BTCUSD 600K
CADJPY-STD 9.4K
USDCAD-STD 13K
EURUSD-STD -93
GBPUSD-STD -1.2K
AUDUSD-STD 5.1K
AUDCAD-STD 8.1K
EURAUD-STD 1.2K
AUDJPY-STD -16
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20 574.51 USD
Worst trade: -15 661 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 254.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 484.45 USD

