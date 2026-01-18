- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
17 (29.82%)
Loss Trades:
40 (70.18%)
Best trade:
2 420.46 USD
Worst trade:
-588.00 USD
Gross Profit:
14 101.27 USD (408 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 701.56 USD (2 018 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 677.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 267.99 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.71%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.13
Long Trades:
52 (91.23%)
Short Trades:
5 (8.77%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
129.82 USD
Average Profit:
829.49 USD
Average Loss:
-167.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 599.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 599.83 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
31.84%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 789.74 USD
Maximal:
1 789.74 USD (162.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.58% (1 789.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|43
|BTCUSD
|11
|AUDCAD.s
|2
|GBPUSD.s
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|9.5K
|BTCUSD
|-1.9K
|AUDCAD.s
|-9
|GBPUSD.s
|-141
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|90K
|BTCUSD
|-1.7M
|AUDCAD.s
|101
|GBPUSD.s
|-402
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 420.46 USD
Worst trade: -588 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 677.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 599.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Designed for a low-risk profile, the Beruang Rules move away from the aggressive 'get-rich-quick' targets often sought by smaller accounts. Instead, the strategy centers on disciplined risk controls and steady growth. Our core priority is ensuring capital preservation and the long-term viability of the portfolio.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1600 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
10
15%
57
29%
100%
2.10
129.82
USD
USD
19%
1:500