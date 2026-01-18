SignalsSections
Gede Mahendra Bagas Arya

Beruangrules Swing

Gede Mahendra Bagas Arya
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1600 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
17 (29.82%)
Loss Trades:
40 (70.18%)
Best trade:
2 420.46 USD
Worst trade:
-588.00 USD
Gross Profit:
14 101.27 USD (408 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 701.56 USD (2 018 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 677.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 267.99 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.71%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.13
Long Trades:
52 (91.23%)
Short Trades:
5 (8.77%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
129.82 USD
Average Profit:
829.49 USD
Average Loss:
-167.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 599.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 599.83 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
31.84%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 789.74 USD
Maximal:
1 789.74 USD (162.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.58% (1 789.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 43
BTCUSD 11
AUDCAD.s 2
GBPUSD.s 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 9.5K
BTCUSD -1.9K
AUDCAD.s -9
GBPUSD.s -141
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 90K
BTCUSD -1.7M
AUDCAD.s 101
GBPUSD.s -402
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 420.46 USD
Worst trade: -588 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 677.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 599.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data



Designed for a low-risk profile, the Beruang Rules move away from the aggressive 'get-rich-quick' targets often sought by smaller accounts. Instead, the strategy centers on disciplined risk controls and steady growth. Our core priority is ensuring capital preservation and the long-term viability of the portfolio.


No reviews
2026.01.19 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 15:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
