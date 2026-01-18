- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
835
Profit Trades:
709 (84.91%)
Loss Trades:
126 (15.09%)
Best trade:
2 952.30 USD
Worst trade:
-4 792.00 USD
Gross Profit:
75 538.74 USD (3 664 999 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59 309.56 USD (4 453 712 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (2 155.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 106.20 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.83
Long Trades:
482 (57.72%)
Short Trades:
353 (42.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
19.44 USD
Average Profit:
106.54 USD
Average Loss:
-470.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-5 192.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 192.21 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.55%
Annual Forecast:
6.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 440.86 USD
Maximal:
8 869.78 USD (33.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.92% (7 306.88 USD)
By Equity:
19.07% (15 814.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|719
|BTCUSD
|114
|XAGUSD
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|13K
|BTCUSD
|2.8K
|XAGUSD
|215
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|52K
|BTCUSD
|-802K
|XAGUSD
|4.3K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 952.30 USD
Worst trade: -4 792 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 155.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 192.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
|0.00 × 14
|
RubixFX-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
GMI-Live12
|0.00 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 29
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.06 × 234
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.07 × 423
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.15 × 416
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.39 × 124
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.60 × 244
|
FBS-Real-4
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.32 × 19
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|2.05 × 552
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
888 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
USD
83K
USD
USD
22
0%
835
84%
100%
1.27
19.44
USD
USD
56%
1:500