Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD Trader 5702S
Yan Qing Zhao

GOLD Trader 5702S

Yan Qing Zhao
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 27%
Pepperstone-Edge08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
835
Profit Trades:
709 (84.91%)
Loss Trades:
126 (15.09%)
Best trade:
2 952.30 USD
Worst trade:
-4 792.00 USD
Gross Profit:
75 538.74 USD (3 664 999 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59 309.56 USD (4 453 712 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (2 155.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 106.20 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.83
Long Trades:
482 (57.72%)
Short Trades:
353 (42.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
19.44 USD
Average Profit:
106.54 USD
Average Loss:
-470.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-5 192.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 192.21 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.55%
Annual Forecast:
6.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 440.86 USD
Maximal:
8 869.78 USD (33.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.92% (7 306.88 USD)
By Equity:
19.07% (15 814.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 719
BTCUSD 114
XAGUSD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 2.8K
XAGUSD 215
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 52K
BTCUSD -802K
XAGUSD 4.3K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 952.30 USD
Worst trade: -4 792 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 155.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 192.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
0.00 × 14
RubixFX-Live
0.00 × 12
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 5
GMI-Live12
0.00 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 17
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 29
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.06 × 234
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.07 × 423
ICMarkets-Live04
0.15 × 416
ICMarkets-Live07
0.39 × 124
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.60 × 244
FBS-Real-4
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.32 × 19
Pepperstone-Edge08
2.05 × 552
2026.01.18 01:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 01:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD Trader 5702S
888 USD per month
27%
0
0
USD
83K
USD
22
0%
835
84%
100%
1.27
19.44
USD
56%
1:500
