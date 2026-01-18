The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexChief-DirectFX 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 5 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 0.00 × 14 RubixFX-Live 0.00 × 12 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 5 GMI-Live12 0.00 × 28 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live02 0.00 × 17 ICMarkets-Live06 0.00 × 16 ICMarkets-Live11 0.00 × 3 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 11 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 9 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live12 0.00 × 29 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live08 0.06 × 234 Pepperstone-Edge09 0.07 × 423 ICMarkets-Live04 0.15 × 416 ICMarkets-Live07 0.39 × 124 Pepperstone-Edge06 0.60 × 244 FBS-Real-4 1.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge11 1.32 × 19 Pepperstone-Edge08 2.05 × 552 19 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor