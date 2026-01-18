- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
872
Profit Trades:
645 (73.96%)
Loss Trades:
227 (26.03%)
Best trade:
183.51 USD
Worst trade:
-112.43 USD
Gross Profit:
10 271.32 USD (403 324 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 816.35 USD (228 068 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (734.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
734.75 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.11
Long Trades:
679 (77.87%)
Short Trades:
193 (22.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
3.96 USD
Average Profit:
15.92 USD
Average Loss:
-30.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-57.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-444.72 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
45.51%
Annual Forecast:
552.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.65 USD
Maximal:
676.11 USD (31.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.01% (79.41 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|838
|EURUSD
|34
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|EURUSD
|55
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|174K
|EURUSD
|991
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +183.51 USD
Worst trade: -112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +734.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 8
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.18 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.20 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|0.25 × 4
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.94 × 432
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.65 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.71 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.04 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
123
No reviews