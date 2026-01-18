The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 8 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real9 0.00 × 6 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 0.00 × 1 DooPrime-Live 2 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.18 × 40 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.20 × 10 Exness-Real17 0.25 × 4 AxioryAsia-02Live 0.33 × 3 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.94 × 432 Pepperstone-Edge02 1.00 × 1 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 1.15 × 33 Axi-US06-Live 1.65 × 69 ICMarketsSC-Live15 1.71 × 7 ThreeTrader-Live 1.75 × 4 TradingProInternational-Live 2 1.79 × 19 ICMarketsSC-Live20 2.00 × 1 Axi-US02-Live 2.18 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live25 2.50 × 2 FusionMarkets-Demo 2.64 × 28 ICMarketsSC-Live04 2.76 × 41 ICMarketsSC-Live23 4.04 × 115 ICMarketsSC-Live17 4.19 × 27 32 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor