SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Testing Plus
Ilia Melnik

Testing Plus

Ilia Melnik
0 reviews
109 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 2 378%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
872
Profit Trades:
645 (73.96%)
Loss Trades:
227 (26.03%)
Best trade:
183.51 USD
Worst trade:
-112.43 USD
Gross Profit:
10 271.32 USD (403 324 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 816.35 USD (228 068 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (734.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
734.75 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.11
Long Trades:
679 (77.87%)
Short Trades:
193 (22.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
3.96 USD
Average Profit:
15.92 USD
Average Loss:
-30.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-57.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-444.72 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
45.51%
Annual Forecast:
552.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.65 USD
Maximal:
676.11 USD (31.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.01% (79.41 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 838
EURUSD 34
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
EURUSD 55
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 174K
EURUSD 991
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +183.51 USD
Worst trade: -112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +734.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 8
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.18 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.20 × 10
Exness-Real17
0.25 × 4
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.94 × 432
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
Axi-US06-Live
1.65 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.71 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
1.75 × 4
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.04 × 115
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
32 more...
No reviews
2026.01.18 00:18
80% of growth achieved within 20 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 760 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 00:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
