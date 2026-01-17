- Growth
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
56 (76.71%)
Loss Trades:
17 (23.29%)
Best trade:
19.91 USD
Worst trade:
-4.28 USD
Gross Profit:
169.37 USD (20 260 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28.61 USD (9 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (22.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.23 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.20%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
19.44
Long Trades:
73 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.92
Expected Payoff:
1.93 USD
Average Profit:
3.02 USD
Average Loss:
-1.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.33%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.24 USD (1.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.09% (0.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|42
|.US30Cash
|31
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|96
|.US30Cash
|45
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|6K
|.US30Cash
|4.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.91 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 28
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.00 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.01 × 183
|
ICMarketsEU-Live28
|0.02 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.04 × 323
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.21 × 112
|
Exness-Real16
|2.10 × 273
|
FBS-Real-1
|2.82 × 331
|
Weltrade-Live
|17.38 × 39
|
GCIFinancial-Live
|21.68 × 37
