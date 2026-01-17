SignalsSections
M Rudi Santoso

Rudy San88

M Rudi Santoso
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
148
Profit Trades:
128 (86.48%)
Loss Trades:
20 (13.51%)
Best trade:
538.90 USD
Worst trade:
-343.07 USD
Gross Profit:
3 123.72 USD (175 206 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 548.17 USD (165 549 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (961.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 283.11 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
65 (43.92%)
Short Trades:
83 (56.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
3.89 USD
Average Profit:
24.40 USD
Average Loss:
-127.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-2 255.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 255.70 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
697.95 USD
Maximal:
2 255.70 USD (140.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 576
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 9.7K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +538.90 USD
Worst trade: -343 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +961.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 255.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome to Rudy san88 – Your partner for consistent and disciplined trading.
The primary goal of this signal is to provide a stable investment environment by prioritizing capital security and long-term profitability. I focus on high-probability setups, ensuring that every trade is backed by a clear technical rationale and strict risk control.
No reviews
2026.01.18 03:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.17 10:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
