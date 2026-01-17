- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
148
Profit Trades:
128 (86.48%)
Loss Trades:
20 (13.51%)
Best trade:
538.90 USD
Worst trade:
-343.07 USD
Gross Profit:
3 123.72 USD (175 206 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 548.17 USD (165 549 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (961.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 283.11 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
65 (43.92%)
Short Trades:
83 (56.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
3.89 USD
Average Profit:
24.40 USD
Average Loss:
-127.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-2 255.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 255.70 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
697.95 USD
Maximal:
2 255.70 USD (140.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_MRG
|148
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_MRG
|576
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_MRG
|9.7K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +538.90 USD
Worst trade: -343 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +961.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 255.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Welcome to Rudy san88 – Your partner for consistent and disciplined trading.
The primary goal of this signal is to provide a stable investment environment by prioritizing capital security and long-term profitability. I focus on high-probability setups, ensuring that every trade is backed by a clear technical rationale and strict risk control.
No reviews