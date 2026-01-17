- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
61 (53.04%)
Loss Trades:
54 (46.96%)
Best trade:
1 668.00 USD
Worst trade:
-528.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4 175.70 USD (2 042 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 470.14 USD (959 250 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (393.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 668.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
13.02%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.58
Long Trades:
53 (46.09%)
Short Trades:
62 (53.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
14.83 USD
Average Profit:
68.45 USD
Average Loss:
-45.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-275.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-528.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
131.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
661.82 USD (78.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|39
|BTCUSD#
|36
|USDJPY#
|15
|USDCHF#
|11
|HK50Cash#
|4
|GBPUSD#
|3
|OILCash#
|3
|US100Cash#
|2
|SILVER#
|1
|OIL-FEB26
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|270
|BTCUSD#
|597
|USDJPY#
|-368
|USDCHF#
|66
|HK50Cash#
|-139
|GBPUSD#
|-82
|OILCash#
|1.2K
|US100Cash#
|88
|SILVER#
|29
|OIL-FEB26
|87
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|28K
|BTCUSD#
|1M
|USDJPY#
|-1.2K
|USDCHF#
|-185
|HK50Cash#
|-228
|GBPUSD#
|-647
|OILCash#
|192
|US100Cash#
|8.2K
|SILVER#
|289
|OIL-FEB26
|29
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 668.00 USD
Worst trade: -528 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +393.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -275.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews