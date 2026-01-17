SignalsSections
Po Jun Wang

Whh123456

Po Jun Wang
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
61 (53.04%)
Loss Trades:
54 (46.96%)
Best trade:
1 668.00 USD
Worst trade:
-528.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4 175.70 USD (2 042 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 470.14 USD (959 250 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (393.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 668.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
13.02%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.58
Long Trades:
53 (46.09%)
Short Trades:
62 (53.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
14.83 USD
Average Profit:
68.45 USD
Average Loss:
-45.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-275.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-528.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
131.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
661.82 USD (78.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 39
BTCUSD# 36
USDJPY# 15
USDCHF# 11
HK50Cash# 4
GBPUSD# 3
OILCash# 3
US100Cash# 2
SILVER# 1
OIL-FEB26 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 270
BTCUSD# 597
USDJPY# -368
USDCHF# 66
HK50Cash# -139
GBPUSD# -82
OILCash# 1.2K
US100Cash# 88
SILVER# 29
OIL-FEB26 87
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 28K
BTCUSD# 1M
USDJPY# -1.2K
USDCHF# -185
HK50Cash# -228
GBPUSD# -647
OILCash# 192
US100Cash# 8.2K
SILVER# 289
OIL-FEB26 29
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.17 06:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
