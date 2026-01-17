SignalsSections
Jerome Alan Wood

USMM1

Jerome Alan Wood
0 reviews
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 57%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
362
Profit Trades:
292 (80.66%)
Loss Trades:
70 (19.34%)
Best trade:
15.24 USD
Worst trade:
-12.90 USD
Gross Profit:
350.05 USD (16 790 pips)
Gross Loss:
-192.05 USD (10 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (19.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.43 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.37
Long Trades:
104 (28.73%)
Short Trades:
258 (71.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
1.20 USD
Average Loss:
-2.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-24.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.80 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.40%
Annual Forecast:
4.83%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.80 USD (7.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.13% (24.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 278
USDJPY 84
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 133
USDJPY 25
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.6K
USDJPY 1.9K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.24 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 536" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real38
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
1.67 × 6
MoneyMaker Highest Risk
No reviews
2026.01.17 05:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 05:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.17 02:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 02:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
