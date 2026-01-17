- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
362
Profit Trades:
292 (80.66%)
Loss Trades:
70 (19.34%)
Best trade:
15.24 USD
Worst trade:
-12.90 USD
Gross Profit:
350.05 USD (16 790 pips)
Gross Loss:
-192.05 USD (10 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (19.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.43 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.37
Long Trades:
104 (28.73%)
Short Trades:
258 (71.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
1.20 USD
Average Loss:
-2.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-24.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.80 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.40%
Annual Forecast:
4.83%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.80 USD (7.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.13% (24.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|278
|USDJPY
|84
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|133
|USDJPY
|25
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.6K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.24 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.80 USD
