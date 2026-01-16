- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 448
Profit Trades:
977 (67.47%)
Loss Trades:
471 (32.53%)
Best trade:
63.17 USD
Worst trade:
-60.56 USD
Gross Profit:
4 522.34 USD (960 487 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 507.49 USD (1 011 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (47.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
237.51 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.55%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
119
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.91
Long Trades:
770 (53.18%)
Short Trades:
678 (46.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
4.63 USD
Average Loss:
-7.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-148.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.65 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
41.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.10 USD
Maximal:
348.80 USD (28.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.48% (348.80 USD)
By Equity:
6.45% (64.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|375
|USDJPY
|350
|GBPUSD
|217
|USDCAD
|129
|EURUSD
|114
|USDCHF
|90
|AUDUSD
|89
|XAUUSD
|84
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|146
|USDJPY
|489
|GBPUSD
|289
|USDCAD
|-114
|EURUSD
|224
|USDCHF
|8
|AUDUSD
|57
|XAUUSD
|-85
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|4.1K
|USDJPY
|23K
|GBPUSD
|6.4K
|USDCAD
|-7.6K
|EURUSD
|8.1K
|USDCHF
|-2.8K
|AUDUSD
|2.6K
|XAUUSD
|-85K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +63.17 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 69
|
ThinkForex-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 19
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 44
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 9
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 54
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.04 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.08 × 206
|
TitanFX-01
|0.09 × 124
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.11 × 935
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.13 × 2943
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.14 × 198
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 168
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.16 × 19665
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.16 × 146
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.17 × 42
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.17 × 104
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
163%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
13
100%
1 448
67%
100%
1.28
0.70
USD
USD
28%
1:500