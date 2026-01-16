SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Mshtawy
George Monib Khoury

Mshtawy

George Monib Khoury
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 163%
Exness-Real6
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 448
Profit Trades:
977 (67.47%)
Loss Trades:
471 (32.53%)
Best trade:
63.17 USD
Worst trade:
-60.56 USD
Gross Profit:
4 522.34 USD (960 487 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 507.49 USD (1 011 507 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (47.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
237.51 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.55%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
119
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.91
Long Trades:
770 (53.18%)
Short Trades:
678 (46.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
4.63 USD
Average Loss:
-7.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-148.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.65 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
41.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.10 USD
Maximal:
348.80 USD (28.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.48% (348.80 USD)
By Equity:
6.45% (64.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 375
USDJPY 350
GBPUSD 217
USDCAD 129
EURUSD 114
USDCHF 90
AUDUSD 89
XAUUSD 84
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 146
USDJPY 489
GBPUSD 289
USDCAD -114
EURUSD 224
USDCHF 8
AUDUSD 57
XAUUSD -85
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 4.1K
USDJPY 23K
GBPUSD 6.4K
USDCAD -7.6K
EURUSD 8.1K
USDCHF -2.8K
AUDUSD 2.6K
XAUUSD -85K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.17 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 69
ThinkForex-Live 2
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 19
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 44
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 9
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 54
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.04 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.08 × 206
TitanFX-01
0.09 × 124
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 935
ICMarkets-Live04
0.13 × 2943
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 198
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 168
ICMarkets-Live05
0.16 × 19665
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.16 × 146
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.17 × 42
Tickmill-Live04
0.17 × 104
74 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mshtawy
30 USD per month
163%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
13
100%
1 448
67%
100%
1.28
0.70
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.