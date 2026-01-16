SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Exness 2
Nguyen Viet Duy Khanh

Gold Exness 2

Nguyen Viet Duy Khanh
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 -42%
Exness-Real12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
26 (68.42%)
Loss Trades:
12 (31.58%)
Best trade:
217.37 USD
Worst trade:
-1 072.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 979.06 USD (195 561 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 767.75 USD (876 637 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (588.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
588.47 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
82.45%
Max deposit load:
25.24%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.43
Long Trades:
25 (65.79%)
Short Trades:
13 (34.21%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-20.76 USD
Average Profit:
76.12 USD
Average Loss:
-230.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-596.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 134.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.93%
Algo trading:
47%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 377.16 USD
Maximal:
1 819.14 USD (71.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.72% (1 819.14 USD)
By Equity:
2.93% (25.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -727
BTCUSD -62
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -61K
BTCUSD -620K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +217.37 USD
Worst trade: -1 072 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +588.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -596.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.16 17:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 17:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 17:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.16 16:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 16 days. This comprises 13.01% of days out of the 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Exness 2
300 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
899
USD
10
47%
38
68%
82%
0.71
-20.76
USD
82%
1:500
