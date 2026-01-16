- Growth
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
12 (63.15%)
Loss Trades:
7 (36.84%)
Best trade:
264.11 GBP
Worst trade:
-16.67 GBP
Gross Profit:
519.61 GBP (31 068 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53.00 GBP (1 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (224.51 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.14 GBP (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.98
Long Trades:
19 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.80
Expected Payoff:
24.56 GBP
Average Profit:
43.30 GBP
Average Loss:
-7.57 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.09 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.09 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
12.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.59 GBP
Maximal:
38.96 GBP (1.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (38.96 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-20
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|11
|XAUUSD
|611
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|116
|EURUSD
|754
|XAUUSD
|27K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-GBPReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCMEU-GBPReal01
|0.67 × 15
|
DVMarketsLimited-Main Server
|1.55 × 38
|
IFSMarketsLimited-Main Server
|1.58 × 38
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|1.73 × 582
|
FXChoice-Classic Live
|3.17 × 24
|
ICMCapitalUK-Real
|4.00 × 20
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|4.25 × 8
|
AmanaCapital-Real
|6.00 × 6
A deep crossover system looking to catch trends.
