Sanjay Radia

LongWaveXOver

Sanjay Radia
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 12%
FXCM-GBPReal01
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
12 (63.15%)
Loss Trades:
7 (36.84%)
Best trade:
264.11 GBP
Worst trade:
-16.67 GBP
Gross Profit:
519.61 GBP (31 068 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53.00 GBP (1 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (224.51 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.14 GBP (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.98
Long Trades:
19 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.80
Expected Payoff:
24.56 GBP
Average Profit:
43.30 GBP
Average Loss:
-7.57 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.09 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.09 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
12.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.59 GBP
Maximal:
38.96 GBP (1.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (38.96 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 9
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 3
XAUUSD 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -20
GBPUSD 1
EURUSD 11
XAUUSD 611
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPUSD 116
EURUSD 754
XAUUSD 27K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +264.11 GBP
Worst trade: -17 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +224.51 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.09 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-GBPReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
FXCMEU-GBPReal01
0.67 × 15
DVMarketsLimited-Main Server
1.55 × 38
IFSMarketsLimited-Main Server
1.58 × 38
FXCM-GBPReal01
1.73 × 582
FXChoice-Classic Live
3.17 × 24
ICMCapitalUK-Real
4.00 × 20
MEXIntGroup-Real
4.25 × 8
AmanaCapital-Real
6.00 × 6
A deep crossover system looking to catch trends.
No reviews
2026.01.19 11:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 11:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 15:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 11 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of the 264 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.16 15:58
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 2.65% of days out of the 264 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.16 15:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
