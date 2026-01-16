SignalsSections
Sanjay Radia

AITradeBotics

Sanjay Radia
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 90 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
FXCM-GBPReal01
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
233
Profit Trades:
103 (44.20%)
Loss Trades:
130 (55.79%)
Best trade:
132.53 GBP
Worst trade:
-73.63 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 171.78 GBP (257 778 pips)
Gross Loss:
-870.20 GBP (277 154 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (201.35 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.35 GBP (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.64%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.87
Long Trades:
82 (35.19%)
Short Trades:
151 (64.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
1.29 GBP
Average Profit:
11.38 GBP
Average Loss:
-6.69 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-62.34 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.81 GBP (9)
Monthly growth:
6.71%
Annual Forecast:
81.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
134.14 GBP
Maximal:
161.17 GBP (4.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.72% (161.17 GBP)
By Equity:
0.80% (26.01 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 74
XAGUSD 49
EURUSD 35
GER30 31
NAS100 25
SPX500 16
XAUUSD 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 94
XAGUSD -9
EURUSD 24
GER30 -146
NAS100 98
SPX500 247
XAUUSD 80
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 381
XAGUSD -9.9K
EURUSD 358
GER30 -81K
NAS100 52K
SPX500 15K
XAUUSD 4.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-GBPReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
FXCMEU-GBPReal01
0.36 × 28
DVMarketsLimited-Main Server
1.73 × 33
IFSMarketsLimited-Main Server
1.76 × 33
FXChoice-Classic Live
3.60 × 20
ICMCapitalUK-Real
4.71 × 17
MEXIntGroup-Real
4.86 × 7
FXCM-GBPReal01
6.30 × 2221
AmanaCapital-Real
6.60 × 5
AI-TradeBotics delivers server-assisted quantitative trading signals for indices, FX, and metals.
Signals are generated using pre-trained analytical models and executed locally with structured risk management.

No martingale or grid strategies.


No reviews
2026.01.16 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AITradeBotics
90 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
3.3K
GBP
6
100%
233
44%
100%
1.34
1.29
GBP
5%
1:100
Copy

