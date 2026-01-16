- Growth
Trades:
233
Profit Trades:
103 (44.20%)
Loss Trades:
130 (55.79%)
Best trade:
132.53 GBP
Worst trade:
-73.63 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 171.78 GBP (257 778 pips)
Gross Loss:
-870.20 GBP (277 154 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (201.35 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.35 GBP (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.64%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.87
Long Trades:
82 (35.19%)
Short Trades:
151 (64.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
1.29 GBP
Average Profit:
11.38 GBP
Average Loss:
-6.69 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-62.34 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.81 GBP (9)
Monthly growth:
6.71%
Annual Forecast:
81.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
134.14 GBP
Maximal:
161.17 GBP (4.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.72% (161.17 GBP)
By Equity:
0.80% (26.01 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|74
|XAGUSD
|49
|EURUSD
|35
|GER30
|31
|NAS100
|25
|SPX500
|16
|XAUUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|94
|XAGUSD
|-9
|EURUSD
|24
|GER30
|-146
|NAS100
|98
|SPX500
|247
|XAUUSD
|80
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|381
|XAGUSD
|-9.9K
|EURUSD
|358
|GER30
|-81K
|NAS100
|52K
|SPX500
|15K
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-GBPReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCMEU-GBPReal01
|0.36 × 28
|
DVMarketsLimited-Main Server
|1.73 × 33
|
IFSMarketsLimited-Main Server
|1.76 × 33
|
FXChoice-Classic Live
|3.60 × 20
|
ICMCapitalUK-Real
|4.71 × 17
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|4.86 × 7
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|6.30 × 2221
|
AmanaCapital-Real
|6.60 × 5
AI-TradeBotics delivers server-assisted quantitative trading signals for indices, FX, and metals.
Signals are generated using pre-trained analytical models and executed locally with structured risk management.
No martingale or grid strategies.
