Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
44 (74.57%)
Loss Trades:
15 (25.42%)
Best trade:
74.45 USD
Worst trade:
-173.47 USD
Gross Profit:
485.05 USD (15 990 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.27 USD (2 795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (190.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
190.71 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
36.55%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
27 (45.76%)
Short Trades:
32 (54.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
4.13 USD
Average Profit:
11.02 USD
Average Loss:
-16.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.47 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
26.28%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
169.75 USD
Maximal:
177.87 USD (23.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.46% (174.28 USD)
By Equity:
29.43% (348.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|25
|NZDCAD
|11
|AUDCAD
|9
|CADJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|GBPNZD
|3
|NZDCHF
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|63
|NZDCAD
|0
|AUDCAD
|18
|CADJPY
|108
|GBPJPY
|-51
|GBPNZD
|99
|NZDCHF
|9
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|614
|NZDCAD
|334
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|CADJPY
|8.6K
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|GBPNZD
|702
|NZDCHF
|365
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +74.45 USD
Worst trade: -173 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +190.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RannForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.22 × 216
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.17 × 60
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real
|8.61 × 466
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|14.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|15.44 × 57
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|16.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro
|18.14 × 7
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|21.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|24.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|25.00 × 1
No reviews
