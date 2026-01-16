SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Rannex
Vadim Zhuravlev

Rannex

Vadim Zhuravlev
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 26%
RannForex-Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
44 (74.57%)
Loss Trades:
15 (25.42%)
Best trade:
74.45 USD
Worst trade:
-173.47 USD
Gross Profit:
485.05 USD (15 990 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.27 USD (2 795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (190.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
190.71 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
36.55%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
27 (45.76%)
Short Trades:
32 (54.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
4.13 USD
Average Profit:
11.02 USD
Average Loss:
-16.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.47 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
26.28%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
169.75 USD
Maximal:
177.87 USD (23.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.46% (174.28 USD)
By Equity:
29.43% (348.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 25
NZDCAD 11
AUDCAD 9
CADJPY 5
GBPJPY 4
GBPNZD 3
NZDCHF 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 63
NZDCAD 0
AUDCAD 18
CADJPY 108
GBPJPY -51
GBPNZD 99
NZDCHF 9
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 614
NZDCAD 334
AUDCAD 1.4K
CADJPY 8.6K
GBPJPY 1.3K
GBPNZD 702
NZDCHF 365
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.45 USD
Worst trade: -173 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +190.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RannForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.22 × 216
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.17 × 60
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real
8.61 × 466
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
14.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
15.44 × 57
XMGlobal-MT5 4
16.25 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
18.14 × 7
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
21.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
24.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
25.00 × 1
No reviews
2026.01.16 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
