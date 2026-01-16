- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
881
Profit Trades:
730 (82.86%)
Loss Trades:
151 (17.14%)
Best trade:
192.85 USD
Worst trade:
-171.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4 114.09 USD (11 666 985 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 841.81 USD (11 503 499 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
103 (136.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
368.19 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
120.83%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
546
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
575 (65.27%)
Short Trades:
306 (34.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
5.64 USD
Average Loss:
-25.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-10.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-445.30 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-14.26%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
263.23 USD
Maximal:
813.02 USD (60.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.98% (402.41 USD)
By Equity:
55.84% (97.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|163
|Crash 600 Index
|156
|EURUSD
|129
|Crash 900 Index
|80
|XAUUSD
|73
|Crash 300 Index
|56
|BTCUSD
|53
|USDCHF
|28
|EURGBP
|22
|GBPUSD
|20
|EURAUD
|19
|AUDUSD
|14
|GBPJPY
|13
|Crash 500 Index
|12
|NZDCAD
|11
|GBPCHF
|10
|XAGUSD
|9
|AUDNZD
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|Step Index
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|46
|Crash 600 Index
|501
|EURUSD
|58
|Crash 900 Index
|-416
|XAUUSD
|54
|Crash 300 Index
|-79
|BTCUSD
|-59
|USDCHF
|20
|EURGBP
|-2
|GBPUSD
|14
|EURAUD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|13
|Crash 500 Index
|-10
|NZDCAD
|7
|GBPCHF
|11
|XAGUSD
|109
|AUDNZD
|3
|USDJPY
|-5
|Step Index
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|9.3K
|Crash 600 Index
|922K
|EURUSD
|6.5K
|Crash 900 Index
|-324K
|XAUUSD
|366
|Crash 300 Index
|88K
|BTCUSD
|-487K
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|-125
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURAUD
|-306
|AUDUSD
|366
|GBPJPY
|2.3K
|Crash 500 Index
|-58K
|NZDCAD
|690
|GBPCHF
|417
|XAGUSD
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|474
|USDJPY
|-684
|Step Index
|31
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +192.85 USD
Worst trade: -171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +136.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DerivSVG-Server-03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
We try to give you a good Service
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-14%
1
1K
USD
USD
266
USD
USD
2
22%
881
82%
100%
1.07
0.31
USD
USD
65%
1:500