Maryam Hanif

Maryam Trading

Maryam Hanif
0 reviews
2 weeks
1 / 1K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -14%
DerivSVG-Server-03
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
881
Profit Trades:
730 (82.86%)
Loss Trades:
151 (17.14%)
Best trade:
192.85 USD
Worst trade:
-171.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4 114.09 USD (11 666 985 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 841.81 USD (11 503 499 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
103 (136.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
368.19 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
120.83%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
546
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
575 (65.27%)
Short Trades:
306 (34.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
5.64 USD
Average Loss:
-25.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-10.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-445.30 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-14.26%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
263.23 USD
Maximal:
813.02 USD (60.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.98% (402.41 USD)
By Equity:
55.84% (97.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 163
Crash 600 Index 156
EURUSD 129
Crash 900 Index 80
XAUUSD 73
Crash 300 Index 56
BTCUSD 53
USDCHF 28
EURGBP 22
GBPUSD 20
EURAUD 19
AUDUSD 14
GBPJPY 13
Crash 500 Index 12
NZDCAD 11
GBPCHF 10
XAGUSD 9
AUDNZD 6
USDJPY 6
Step Index 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 46
Crash 600 Index 501
EURUSD 58
Crash 900 Index -416
XAUUSD 54
Crash 300 Index -79
BTCUSD -59
USDCHF 20
EURGBP -2
GBPUSD 14
EURAUD -2
AUDUSD 4
GBPJPY 13
Crash 500 Index -10
NZDCAD 7
GBPCHF 11
XAGUSD 109
AUDNZD 3
USDJPY -5
Step Index 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 9.3K
Crash 600 Index 922K
EURUSD 6.5K
Crash 900 Index -324K
XAUUSD 366
Crash 300 Index 88K
BTCUSD -487K
USDCHF 1.5K
EURGBP -125
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURAUD -306
AUDUSD 366
GBPJPY 2.3K
Crash 500 Index -58K
NZDCAD 690
GBPCHF 417
XAGUSD 1.1K
AUDNZD 474
USDJPY -684
Step Index 31
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +192.85 USD
Worst trade: -171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +136.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DerivSVG-Server-03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

We try to give you a good Service
No reviews
2026.01.17 08:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.17 07:08
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.17 07:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.16 16:58
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.16 16:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.16 09:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.