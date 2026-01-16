- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
565
Profit Trades:
218 (38.58%)
Loss Trades:
347 (61.42%)
Best trade:
1 497.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 652.00 USD
Gross Profit:
128 085.94 USD (764 049 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117 840.91 USD (635 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (10 582.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 582.18 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
46.71%
Max deposit load:
14.45%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
381 (67.43%)
Short Trades:
184 (32.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
18.13 USD
Average Profit:
587.55 USD
Average Loss:
-339.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-17 034.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17 034.51 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-32.74%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 517.25 USD
Maximal:
17 464.66 USD (61.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.71% (6 310.62 USD)
By Equity:
6.82% (1 011.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|532
|GBPJPY
|15
|CHFJPY
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|NQ100.R
|2
|SP500.R
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|10K
|GBPJPY
|-60
|CHFJPY
|-23
|CADJPY
|-79
|EURJPY
|-86
|USDJPY
|61
|NQ100.R
|-2
|SP500.R
|-1
|GBPUSD
|-24
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|135K
|GBPJPY
|-981
|CHFJPY
|-116
|CADJPY
|-1.8K
|EURJPY
|-2.2K
|USDJPY
|718
|NQ100.R
|-950
|SP500.R
|-400
|GBPUSD
|-350
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 497.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 652 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 582.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 034.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 16
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 5
Amidst the inherent uncertainties of the trading world, we provide a proven, methodical approach. Every signal we deliver is not a gamble; it is the result of rigorous multi-dimensional analysis and stringent discipline.
