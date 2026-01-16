SignalsSections
Reynathaniel Dhika Anggara

Sivernust

Reynathaniel Dhika Anggara
0 reviews
Reliability
83 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 183%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
565
Profit Trades:
218 (38.58%)
Loss Trades:
347 (61.42%)
Best trade:
1 497.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 652.00 USD
Gross Profit:
128 085.94 USD (764 049 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117 840.91 USD (635 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (10 582.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 582.18 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
46.71%
Max deposit load:
14.45%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
381 (67.43%)
Short Trades:
184 (32.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
18.13 USD
Average Profit:
587.55 USD
Average Loss:
-339.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-17 034.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17 034.51 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-32.74%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 517.25 USD
Maximal:
17 464.66 USD (61.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.71% (6 310.62 USD)
By Equity:
6.82% (1 011.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 532
GBPJPY 15
CHFJPY 4
CADJPY 3
EURJPY 3
USDJPY 3
NQ100.R 2
SP500.R 2
GBPUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10K
GBPJPY -60
CHFJPY -23
CADJPY -79
EURJPY -86
USDJPY 61
NQ100.R -2
SP500.R -1
GBPUSD -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 135K
GBPJPY -981
CHFJPY -116
CADJPY -1.8K
EURJPY -2.2K
USDJPY 718
NQ100.R -950
SP500.R -400
GBPUSD -350
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 497.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 652 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 582.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 034.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 16
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 5
293 more...
Amidst the inherent uncertainties of the trading world, we provide a proven, methodical approach. Every signal we deliver is not a gamble; it is the result of rigorous multi-dimensional analysis and stringent discipline.
No reviews
2026.01.16 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.86% of days out of 579 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.16 15:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sivernust
30 USD per month
183%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
83
0%
565
38%
47%
1.08
18.13
USD
73%
1:50
Copy

