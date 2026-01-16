- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
747
Profit Trades:
369 (49.39%)
Loss Trades:
378 (50.60%)
Best trade:
288.66 GBP
Worst trade:
-142.68 GBP
Gross Profit:
12 759.92 GBP (376 573 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 748.54 GBP (356 677 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (476.66 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
519.83 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.67%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
547 (73.23%)
Short Trades:
200 (26.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.02 GBP
Average Profit:
34.58 GBP
Average Loss:
-33.73 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-305.72 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-588.26 GBP (12)
Monthly growth:
6.32%
Annual Forecast:
76.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 075.40 GBP
Maximal:
1 324.90 GBP (12.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.90% (1 322.68 GBP)
By Equity:
0.04% (4.28 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|132
|US500
|132
|XAUUSD
|113
|USDJPY
|112
|GBPJPY
|108
|EURJPY
|105
|GER40
|23
|US30
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|-73
|US500
|86
|XAUUSD
|67
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|-897
|EURJPY
|-674
|GER40
|-47
|US30
|100
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|306
|US500
|1.8K
|XAUUSD
|12K
|USDJPY
|7.2K
|GBPJPY
|-5.6K
|EURJPY
|-2.6K
|GER40
|-5K
|US30
|12K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +288.66 GBP
Worst trade: -143 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +476.66 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -305.72 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.67 × 66
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.88 × 17
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.82 × 84
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.34 × 149
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 7
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.84 × 105
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 48
|
Stambh-Main
|4.79 × 28
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|5.61 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.35 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|13.00 × 7
|
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
|24.47 × 110
The official FCA Regulated Brokerage account for the Alvora Algorithm.
Leverage 1:30
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
GBP
GBP
24
100%
747
49%
100%
1.00
0.02
GBP
GBP
13%
1:30