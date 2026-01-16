SignalsSections
ALGOECLIPSE LTD

Alvora Algorithm FCA

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
747
Profit Trades:
369 (49.39%)
Loss Trades:
378 (50.60%)
Best trade:
288.66 GBP
Worst trade:
-142.68 GBP
Gross Profit:
12 759.92 GBP (376 573 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 748.54 GBP (356 677 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (476.66 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
519.83 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.67%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
547 (73.23%)
Short Trades:
200 (26.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.02 GBP
Average Profit:
34.58 GBP
Average Loss:
-33.73 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-305.72 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-588.26 GBP (12)
Monthly growth:
6.32%
Annual Forecast:
76.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 075.40 GBP
Maximal:
1 324.90 GBP (12.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.90% (1 322.68 GBP)
By Equity:
0.04% (4.28 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 132
US500 132
XAUUSD 113
USDJPY 112
GBPJPY 108
EURJPY 105
GER40 23
US30 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 -73
US500 86
XAUUSD 67
USDJPY 1.5K
GBPJPY -897
EURJPY -674
GER40 -47
US30 100
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 306
US500 1.8K
XAUUSD 12K
USDJPY 7.2K
GBPJPY -5.6K
EURJPY -2.6K
GER40 -5K
US30 12K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +288.66 GBP
Worst trade: -143 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +476.66 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -305.72 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.67 × 66
Tickmill-Live
0.88 × 17
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.82 × 84
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.34 × 149
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 7
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.84 × 105
FusionMarkets-Live
4.00 × 48
Stambh-Main
4.79 × 28
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.61 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.35 × 63
Exness-MT5Real3
13.00 × 7
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
24.47 × 110
The official FCA Regulated Brokerage account for the Alvora Algorithm. 


Leverage 1:30

No reviews
2026.01.16 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of 163 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
