Dio Ganang Adhi Hanintyo

Pentagon

Dio Ganang Adhi Hanintyo
0 reviews
Reliability
87 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 81%
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 037
Profit Trades:
709 (68.37%)
Loss Trades:
328 (31.63%)
Best trade:
173.86 USD
Worst trade:
-51.85 USD
Gross Profit:
1 603.46 USD (92 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-994.65 USD (85 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (15.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
191.72 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.20%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.21
Long Trades:
586 (56.51%)
Short Trades:
451 (43.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
2.26 USD
Average Loss:
-3.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-189.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-189.84 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.62%
Annual Forecast:
19.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.76 USD
Maximal:
189.84 USD (12.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.86% (189.84 USD)
By Equity:
0.06% (0.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 340
AUDCAD 233
USDCAD 169
NZDCAD 153
NZDUSD 136
AUDNZD 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 218
AUDCAD 119
USDCAD 89
NZDCAD 80
NZDUSD 101
AUDNZD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -2.7K
AUDCAD -3.6K
USDCAD 5.5K
NZDCAD 2.1K
NZDUSD 6K
AUDNZD -218
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +173.86 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -189.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.33 × 3
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.