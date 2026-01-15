SignalsSections
Giorgio Ivan Acosta Jaramillo

EA Sunrise

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 32%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
630
Profit Trades:
494 (78.41%)
Loss Trades:
136 (21.59%)
Best trade:
7.33 USD
Worst trade:
-7.17 USD
Gross Profit:
223.06 USD (154 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.16 USD (86 490 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (9.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.97 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
95.38%
Max deposit load:
3.29%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
280
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.24
Long Trades:
499 (79.21%)
Short Trades:
131 (20.79%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.45 USD
Average Loss:
-0.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.11 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
31.64%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21.13 USD (7.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.40% (21.13 USD)
By Equity:
0.58% (3.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 386
USTEC 88
EURUSD 62
AUDUSD 33
GBPUSD 22
USDCAD 20
NZDUSD 13
DE30 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 87
USTEC 12
EURUSD 9
AUDUSD 7
GBPUSD 11
USDCAD 5
NZDUSD 1
DE30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 21K
USTEC 44K
EURUSD 968
AUDUSD 468
GBPUSD 948
USDCAD 261
NZDUSD 56
DE30 271
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.33 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real31
10.48 × 21
Centered on strictly conservative capital management, prioritizing stability and capital preservation over volatility.

EA Parameters

Current Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, US30, USTEC

- Manual Range
- Manual Side
- RSI + Fractal entry + Momentum
- Non-exponential martingale
- Min lot sizes
- No SL
- Goal of 10-30%/month
No reviews
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Sunrise
32%
0
0
USD
662
USD
4
71%
630
78%
95%
2.44
0.21
USD
3%
1:200
