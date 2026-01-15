SignalsSections
Joao Vitor Pereira Caldeira

AI Scalp

Joao Vitor Pereira Caldeira
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 57%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Trades:
1 750
Profit Trades:
1 275 (72.85%)
Loss Trades:
475 (27.14%)
Best trade:
4 174.79 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 967.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
72 615.71 EUR (10 197 485 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 364.61 EUR (3 549 537 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (754.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 578.55 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
950 (54.29%)
Short Trades:
800 (45.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
9.29 EUR
Average Profit:
56.95 EUR
Average Loss:
-118.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-9 618.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 618.66 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
2.66%
Annual Forecast:
32.28%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.19 EUR
Maximal:
13 535.82 EUR (27.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.20% (13 027.84 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1648
BTCUSD 68
ETHUSD 6
EURUSD 5
EURAUD 4
GBPUSD 3
XAGUSD 3
XTIUSD 1
USDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 18K
BTCUSD 547
ETHUSD 83
EURUSD -28
EURAUD -11
GBPUSD 40
XAGUSD 2
XTIUSD -3
USDJPY 2
USDCHF -106
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -30K
BTCUSD 4.6M
ETHUSD 54K
EURUSD 117
EURAUD -857
GBPUSD 902
XAGUSD 30
XTIUSD -245
USDJPY 12
USDCHF -417
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Best trade: +4 174.79 EUR
Worst trade: -1 967 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +754.73 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 618.66 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 11
PUPrime-Live
1.50 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.56 × 50
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.80 × 5
XM.COM-MT5
2.10 × 92
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.45 × 400
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.96 × 49
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.80 × 20318
RoboForex-ECN
4.10 × 295
Darwinex-Live
4.60 × 168
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.01 × 67
Valutrades-Live
5.40 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
6.11 × 27
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.48 × 1886
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
scalp on gold
No reviews
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 11:43
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 11:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 11:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
