- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 750
Profit Trades:
1 275 (72.85%)
Loss Trades:
475 (27.14%)
Best trade:
4 174.79 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 967.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
72 615.71 EUR (10 197 485 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 364.61 EUR (3 549 537 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (754.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 578.55 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
950 (54.29%)
Short Trades:
800 (45.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
9.29 EUR
Average Profit:
56.95 EUR
Average Loss:
-118.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-9 618.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 618.66 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
2.66%
Annual Forecast:
32.28%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.19 EUR
Maximal:
13 535.82 EUR (27.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.20% (13 027.84 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1648
|BTCUSD
|68
|ETHUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|XAGUSD
|3
|XTIUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|18K
|BTCUSD
|547
|ETHUSD
|83
|EURUSD
|-28
|EURAUD
|-11
|GBPUSD
|40
|XAGUSD
|2
|XTIUSD
|-3
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|-106
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-30K
|BTCUSD
|4.6M
|ETHUSD
|54K
|EURUSD
|117
|EURAUD
|-857
|GBPUSD
|902
|XAGUSD
|30
|XTIUSD
|-245
|USDJPY
|12
|USDCHF
|-417
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 174.79 EUR
Worst trade: -1 967 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +754.73 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 618.66 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 11
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.56 × 50
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
XM.COM-MT5
|2.10 × 92
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.45 × 400
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.96 × 49
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.80 × 20318
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.10 × 295
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.60 × 168
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.01 × 67
|
Valutrades-Live
|5.40 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.11 × 27
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.48 × 1886
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
scalp on gold
No reviews