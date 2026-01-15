This signal is powered by a fully automated Gold trading bot designed specifically for intraday trading on XAUUSD. The system uses a fixed stop loss, a fixed 1:1 risk-to-reward target, and automatically moves the trade to breakeven once price reaches a safe buffer. All positions are opened and closed within the same day with no overnight exposure.

The strategy looks for short-term momentum shifts supported by trend confirmation and volatility conditions. It only takes clear intraday opportunities and avoids risky methods such as martingale, grid, or averaging. Every trade uses the same predefined risk and the same target, making the system consistent, stable, and transparent.

Whichever percentage you risk is exactly the same percentage you receive as profit, because the system uses a fixed 1:1 model. For example, if you want a 30% profit expectation, then your risk must also be 30%. If you want 10% profit, your risk must be 10%. The profit always matches the risk.

For best performance, subscribers should use a low-spread broker, a reliable VPS, and keep risk between 0.5% and 1% per trade. The bot runs fully automatically and does not require any manual intervention. While no system can guarantee results, this strategy aims for steady intraday growth with strict discipline and controlled risk.