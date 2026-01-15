SignalsSections
Umar Ilyas Raja Muhamma Ilyas

Dmen Trade Gold

Umar Ilyas Raja Muhamma Ilyas
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
MonetaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
65 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
13 (16.67%)
Best trade:
2.85 USD
Worst trade:
-20.10 USD
Gross Profit:
76.83 USD (7 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.52 USD (3 672 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (26.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.35 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.52%
Max deposit load:
7.80%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.85
Long Trades:
47 (60.26%)
Short Trades:
31 (39.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
1.18 USD
Average Loss:
-3.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.10 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
18.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.75 USD
Maximal:
20.13 USD (9.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.30% (20.13 USD)
By Equity:
1.51% (3.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 37
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.85 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.54 USD

This signal is powered by a fully automated Gold trading bot designed specifically for intraday trading on XAUUSD. The system uses a fixed stop loss, a fixed 1:1 risk-to-reward target, and automatically moves the trade to breakeven once price reaches a safe buffer. All positions are opened and closed within the same day with no overnight exposure.

The strategy looks for short-term momentum shifts supported by trend confirmation and volatility conditions. It only takes clear intraday opportunities and avoids risky methods such as martingale, grid, or averaging. Every trade uses the same predefined risk and the same target, making the system consistent, stable, and transparent.

Whichever percentage you risk is exactly the same percentage you receive as profit, because the system uses a fixed 1:1 model. For example, if you want a 30% profit expectation, then your risk must also be 30%. If you want 10% profit, your risk must be 10%. The profit always matches the risk.

For best performance, subscribers should use a low-spread broker, a reliable VPS, and keep risk between 0.5% and 1% per trade. The bot runs fully automatically and does not require any manual intervention. While no system can guarantee results, this strategy aims for steady intraday growth with strict discipline and controlled risk.


No reviews
2026.01.15 09:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 09:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 09:41
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 08:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 08:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 08:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
