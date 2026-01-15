SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gateaway Trade 2
Aris Setiadi

Gateaway Trade 2

Aris Setiadi
0 reviews
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -40%
Monex-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
605
Profit Trades:
419 (69.25%)
Loss Trades:
186 (30.74%)
Best trade:
20.36 USD
Worst trade:
-25.53 USD
Gross Profit:
521.80 USD (729 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-440.40 USD (41 086 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (26.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.88 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
24.47%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
285 (47.11%)
Short Trades:
320 (52.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
1.25 USD
Average Loss:
-2.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-43.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.83 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-28.79%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.60 USD
Maximal:
121.30 USD (62.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.85% (40.65 USD)
By Equity:
15.16% (15.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDb 591
EURUSDb 3
GBPJPYb 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDb 143
EURUSDb 3
GBPJPYb -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDb 16K
EURUSDb 295
GBPJPYb -127
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.36 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.15 06:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gateaway Trade 2
30 USD per month
-40%
0
0
USD
104
USD
38
0%
605
69%
100%
1.18
0.13
USD
86%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.