Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Little Pips
Trizaldy Bachtiar Akbar

Little Pips

Trizaldy Bachtiar Akbar
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 62 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
XMGlobal-MT5 9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
426
Profit Trades:
256 (60.09%)
Loss Trades:
170 (39.91%)
Best trade:
110.00 USD
Worst trade:
-69.70 USD
Gross Profit:
1 477.17 USD (87 930 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 328.40 USD (97 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (67.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.03 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
12.58%
Max deposit load:
1.56%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
234 (54.93%)
Short Trades:
192 (45.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
5.77 USD
Average Loss:
-7.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-230.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-230.22 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
16.20%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
448.07 USD
Maximal:
459.01 USD (11.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.44% (459.01 USD)
By Equity:
0.98% (40.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 426
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 149
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -9.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +110.00 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -230.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My target only $50 per day
No reviews
2026.01.15 03:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.37% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 03:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
