Trades:
426
Profit Trades:
256 (60.09%)
Loss Trades:
170 (39.91%)
Best trade:
110.00 USD
Worst trade:
-69.70 USD
Gross Profit:
1 477.17 USD (87 930 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 328.40 USD (97 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (67.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.03 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
12.58%
Max deposit load:
1.56%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
234 (54.93%)
Short Trades:
192 (45.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
5.77 USD
Average Loss:
-7.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-230.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-230.22 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
16.20%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
448.07 USD
Maximal:
459.01 USD (11.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.44% (459.01 USD)
By Equity:
0.98% (40.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|426
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|149
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|-9.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +110.00 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -230.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
My target only $50 per day
