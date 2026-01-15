SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Power Ranger
Arfian Nur Rohmat

Power Ranger

Arfian Nur Rohmat
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 38%
XMGlobal-MT5 15
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
31 (57.40%)
Loss Trades:
23 (42.59%)
Best trade:
46.62 USD
Worst trade:
-25.24 USD
Gross Profit:
307.49 USD (475 824 pips)
Gross Loss:
-216.74 USD (18 283 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (95.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.31 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
10.43%
Max deposit load:
64.28%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
27 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
27 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
1.68 USD
Average Profit:
9.92 USD
Average Loss:
-9.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-28.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
37.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
64.10 USD (16.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.96% (63.58 USD)
By Equity:
7.64% (26.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 101
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -1.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.62 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mix Methode
No reviews
2026.01.15 16:45
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.15 16:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 15:45
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.15 15:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 07:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 06:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 04:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.15 04:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 01:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 01:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
