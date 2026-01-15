SignalsSections
Muhamad Ihwan

Livorno

Muhamad Ihwan
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 17%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
12 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (20.00%)
Best trade:
197.69 AUD
Worst trade:
-18.71 AUD
Gross Profit:
735.93 AUD (97 733 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53.04 AUD (606 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (638.71 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
638.71 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.72
Trading activity:
74.95%
Max deposit load:
8.05%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.09
Long Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
13.88
Expected Payoff:
45.53 AUD
Average Profit:
61.33 AUD
Average Loss:
-17.68 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-45.24 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.24 AUD (3)
Monthly growth:
17.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.04 AUD
Maximal:
45.24 AUD (0.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.03% (46.80 AUD)
By Equity:
5.89% (266.92 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
GBPUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 552
GBPUSD -32
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 98K
GBPUSD -533
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +197.69 AUD
Worst trade: -19 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +638.71 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.24 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.59 × 742
HFMarketsGlobal-Live5
0.86 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
4.29 × 38
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.71 × 28
Exness-MT5Real15
4.97 × 190
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real
5.27 × 181
Exness-MT5Real3
5.56 × 619
Exness-MT5Real31
12.33 × 3
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
No reviews
2026.01.16 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 11:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 00:35
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 00:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 00:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.