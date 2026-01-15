The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real7 0.59 × 742 HFMarketsGlobal-Live5 0.86 × 7 Exness-MT5Real8 2.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 4.29 × 38 Exness-MT5Real12 4.38 × 86 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 4.71 × 28 Exness-MT5Real15 4.97 × 190 AdmiralMarkets-Live 5.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 4 5.21 × 28 Exness-MT5Real 5.27 × 181 Exness-MT5Real3 5.56 × 619 Exness-MT5Real31 12.33 × 3 FxPro-MT5 14.00 × 3 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 22.70 × 90 ICMarketsSC-MT5 27.89 × 112 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor