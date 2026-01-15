- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
12 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (20.00%)
Best trade:
197.69 AUD
Worst trade:
-18.71 AUD
Gross Profit:
735.93 AUD (97 733 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53.04 AUD (606 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (638.71 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
638.71 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.72
Trading activity:
74.95%
Max deposit load:
8.05%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.09
Long Trades:
15 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
13.88
Expected Payoff:
45.53 AUD
Average Profit:
61.33 AUD
Average Loss:
-17.68 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-45.24 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.24 AUD (3)
Monthly growth:
17.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.04 AUD
Maximal:
45.24 AUD (0.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.03% (46.80 AUD)
By Equity:
5.89% (266.92 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|552
|GBPUSD
|-32
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|98K
|GBPUSD
|-533
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +197.69 AUD
Worst trade: -19 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +638.71 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.24 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.59 × 742
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live5
|0.86 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.29 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.71 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|4.97 × 190
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.27 × 181
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.56 × 619
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.33 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
4.6K
AUD
AUD
1
100%
15
80%
75%
13.87
45.53
AUD
AUD
6%
1:500