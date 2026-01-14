SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / H4 D1
Pradana Ahmad Fauzi

H4 D1

Pradana Ahmad Fauzi
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 18%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
447
Profit Trades:
277 (61.96%)
Loss Trades:
170 (38.03%)
Best trade:
10.72 USD
Worst trade:
-26.76 USD
Gross Profit:
615.73 USD (1 131 126 pips)
Gross Loss:
-551.60 USD (67 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (74.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.30 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
92.36%
Max deposit load:
2.42%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
255 (57.05%)
Short Trades:
192 (42.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
2.22 USD
Average Loss:
-3.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-24.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-81.97 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-9.96%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.01 USD
Maximal:
183.37 USD (59.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.65% (183.44 USD)
By Equity:
1.71% (4.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 97
USDJPY 73
GBPUSD 51
EURCAD 41
AUDJPY 40
AUDUSD 33
USDCHF 25
EURJPY 23
EURNZD 19
NZDUSD 12
NZDJPY 8
GBPJPY 7
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 55
USDJPY 38
GBPUSD 22
EURCAD 24
AUDJPY 13
AUDUSD 6
USDCHF 9
EURJPY 1
EURNZD 8
NZDUSD -12
NZDJPY -6
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 5.1K
USDJPY 5.4K
GBPUSD 2.3K
EURCAD 3.5K
AUDJPY 1.4K
AUDUSD 602
USDCHF 1.8K
EURJPY 53
EURNZD 1.3K
NZDUSD -1.2K
NZDJPY -872
GBPJPY 128
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.72 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
1.00 × 1
This signal prioritizes capital security with disciplined risk management, without martingale and without dangerous grids. The main target is stable growth, not instant profit. ✔ Stop Loss is always active ✔ Controlled risk per trade ✔ Suitable for small & large accounts
No reviews
2026.01.14 23:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 248 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 23:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
