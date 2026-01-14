SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Dipercaya Darwinex zero
Didier Defourny

Dipercaya Darwinex zero

Didier Defourny
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2000 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
693
Profit Trades:
414 (59.74%)
Loss Trades:
279 (40.26%)
Best trade:
306.56 USD
Worst trade:
-49.40 USD
Gross Profit:
3 862.92 USD (64 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 343.23 USD (88 978 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (217.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.61 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
62.57%
Max deposit load:
59.01%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
693
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.48
Long Trades:
329 (47.47%)
Short Trades:
364 (52.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
2.19 USD
Average Profit:
9.33 USD
Average Loss:
-8.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-202.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-202.30 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
203.10 USD (0.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.15% (148.17 USD)
By Equity:
1.32% (1 324.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 693
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +306.56 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +217.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -202.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
7.13 × 980
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
3 more...
NOT TO BE COPIED AS TEST
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.