Trades:
693
Profit Trades:
414 (59.74%)
Loss Trades:
279 (40.26%)
Best trade:
306.56 USD
Worst trade:
-49.40 USD
Gross Profit:
3 862.92 USD (64 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 343.23 USD (88 978 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (217.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.61 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
62.57%
Max deposit load:
59.01%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
693
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.48
Long Trades:
329 (47.47%)
Short Trades:
364 (52.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
2.19 USD
Average Profit:
9.33 USD
Average Loss:
-8.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-202.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-202.30 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
203.10 USD (0.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.15% (148.17 USD)
By Equity:
1.32% (1 324.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|693
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-24K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +306.56 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +217.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -202.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.13 × 980
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|7.17 × 6
