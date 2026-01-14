SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trading Bot Rekord
Simon Sotzlona

Trading Bot Rekord

Simon Sotzlona
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -14%
PUPrime-Live 5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
104 (69.33%)
Loss Trades:
46 (30.67%)
Best trade:
8.56 GBP
Worst trade:
-67.23 GBP
Gross Profit:
172.75 GBP (160 350 pips)
Gross Loss:
-287.30 GBP (363 244 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (45.65 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.65 GBP (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.07%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
98 (65.33%)
Short Trades:
52 (34.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-0.76 GBP
Average Profit:
1.66 GBP
Average Loss:
-6.25 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.34 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.03 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
-2.26%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.14 GBP
Maximal:
156.36 GBP (19.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.42% (156.36 GBP)
By Equity:
3.52% (24.76 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 94
AUDCAD.s 19
BTCUSD 16
NZDCAD.s 9
AUDNZD.s 5
SOLUSD 2
XAGUSD.s 1
EURGBP.s 1
EURAUD.s 1
USDCAD.s 1
EURUSD.s 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s -106
AUDCAD.s 13
BTCUSD -21
NZDCAD.s 1
AUDNZD.s 3
SOLUSD -1
XAGUSD.s -4
EURGBP.s 1
EURAUD.s 1
USDCAD.s 0
EURUSD.s -34
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s -3.2K
AUDCAD.s 1.4K
BTCUSD -200K
NZDCAD.s 136
AUDNZD.s 408
SOLUSD -178
XAGUSD.s -82
EURGBP.s 48
EURAUD.s 167
USDCAD.s 6
EURUSD.s -336
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.56 GBP
Worst trade: -67 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.65 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.34 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Copy my trades 🔁✅
I share my trades for you to copy – focused on safe setups.
I personally copy-trade with a €300 start and very low risk.
No stress, no overtrading – only clean entries. 🚀📈
No reviews
2026.01.14 21:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trading Bot Rekord
30 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
678
GBP
8
52%
150
69%
100%
0.60
-0.76
GBP
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.