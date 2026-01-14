- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
104 (69.33%)
Loss Trades:
46 (30.67%)
Best trade:
8.56 GBP
Worst trade:
-67.23 GBP
Gross Profit:
172.75 GBP (160 350 pips)
Gross Loss:
-287.30 GBP (363 244 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (45.65 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.65 GBP (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.07%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
98 (65.33%)
Short Trades:
52 (34.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-0.76 GBP
Average Profit:
1.66 GBP
Average Loss:
-6.25 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.34 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.03 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
-2.26%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.14 GBP
Maximal:
156.36 GBP (19.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.42% (156.36 GBP)
By Equity:
3.52% (24.76 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|94
|AUDCAD.s
|19
|BTCUSD
|16
|NZDCAD.s
|9
|AUDNZD.s
|5
|SOLUSD
|2
|XAGUSD.s
|1
|EURGBP.s
|1
|EURAUD.s
|1
|USDCAD.s
|1
|EURUSD.s
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|-106
|AUDCAD.s
|13
|BTCUSD
|-21
|NZDCAD.s
|1
|AUDNZD.s
|3
|SOLUSD
|-1
|XAGUSD.s
|-4
|EURGBP.s
|1
|EURAUD.s
|1
|USDCAD.s
|0
|EURUSD.s
|-34
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|-3.2K
|AUDCAD.s
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|-200K
|NZDCAD.s
|136
|AUDNZD.s
|408
|SOLUSD
|-178
|XAGUSD.s
|-82
|EURGBP.s
|48
|EURAUD.s
|167
|USDCAD.s
|6
|EURUSD.s
|-336
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.56 GBP
Worst trade: -67 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.65 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.34 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Copy my trades 🔁✅
I share my trades for you to copy – focused on safe setups.
I personally copy-trade with a €300 start and very low risk.
No stress, no overtrading – only clean entries. 🚀📈
No reviews
